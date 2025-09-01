These three electric Toyotas could launch in South Africa in 2026

South African Toyota fans could soon see electric versions of the country’s top-selling bakkie and a popular compact SUV on local roads.

Toyota South Africa CEO Andrew Kirby recently revealed that the company would roll out its first three fully-electric models in the country in early 2026.

The move is significant considering Toyota has been the country’s top-selling carmaker for decades.

In recent years, Toyota has gradually shifted away from its active anti-EV lobbying, which has allegedly included substantial donations to climate change-denying lawmakers.

Under previous CEO Akio Toyoda, the company sang the Japanese government’s tune that hydrogen fuel cell-powered vehicles were the future.

As it has become evident in recent years that limitations in the technology and its reliance on a well-established hydrogen supply chain blunted its mass market potential, Toyota was forced to change.

Toyoda was replaced by Lexus and Gazoo Racing chief Koji Sato in early 2023. When he resigned, Toyoda himself admitted he was an “old-fashioned person in regards to digitalisation, EVs, and connected cars.”

Sato prioritised Toyota’s EV strategy, pledging to drastically accelerate the company’s EV rollout.

One of his first high-profile events detailed Toyota’s extensive battery development plans, including a next-generation EV platform planned for rollout in 2026.

Closer to home, Kirby has long called for South Africa to enact legislation to incentivise local carmakers to manufacture new energy vehicles (NEVs) and import them at lower costs.

Toyota previously planned to bring its first EV model — the BZ4X — to South Africa in 2025.

While it is unclear why its launch was delayed, the timeline may have been impacted by an updated model rolling out in recent months.

Unveiled in May 2025, the latest BZ4X has one of two drivetrains: a single motor option delivering 165kW and a dual motor with 280kW.

The single-motor version can be paired with either a 58kWh or 73kWh battery pack, while the dual-motor model comes with the latter as standard.

The dual-motor model can accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 5.1 seconds, and its battery pack supports a range of up to 573km.

Toyota BZ4X

The second model that could be rolled out in South Africa is Toyota’s most affordable EV — the electric Urban Cruiser — which was announced for the European market in March 2025.

Similar to its petrol sibling, this model shares a platform with a Suzuki. In this case, it is based on the eVitara.

The Urban Cruiser entry-level model features a single-motor front-wheel drivetrain with 106kW output and a 49kWh battery supporting roughly 300km of combined WLTP range.

A second front-wheel drive model features a slightly more powerful 128kW motor and 61kWh battery, providing about 400km on a full charge.

The top-end all-wheel-drive dual-motor model offers 135kW of power and is paired with a 61kWh battery, supporting a range of up to 350km.

The entry-level Urban Cruiser starts at €29,990 (R615,000) in Europe. After import duties, its landing price in South Africa could be well over R800,000.

However, if Toyota reduced the duty to 0% using its Production Rebate Certificates, the landing price could be well below R700,000.

Toyota Urban Cruiser EV

A third model that Toyota is planning to roll out in Europe in 2025 is the CH-R+, Toyota’s most powerful non-GR model.

Considering its similarity to the BZ4X and the fact that the petrol-powered version of the coupé-style SUV has traditionally not been a hit in South Africa, this seems a less likely local entrant.

A more likely entrant is the fully-electric Toyota Hilux, which will begin production in Thailand at the end of 2025.

Given the bakkie’s popularity and the fact that the Thailand factory makes right-hand-drive cars, it seems likely that this model is destined for South Africa.

The car will be based on the Hilux Revo BEV single-cab concept that was unveiled in Thailand in December 2022.

Toyota gave Australian enterprise customer executives and select journalists an early hands-on experience with pre-production models in 2023.

While the company has not yet shared specific details on its performance, Chasing Cars has tested the vehicle and believes it will likely have building blocks similar to the original BZ4X.

That model featured a 150kW motor with 265Nm torque on the front axle. The motor was fitted to the rear axle of the Hilux BEV concept.

In Chasing Cars’ testing, it achieved acceleration from standstill to 100km/h in about 11 seconds.

The original BZ4X featured a 64kWh lithium-ternary battery pack with a maximum AC charging speed of 6.6kW and DC charging speed of 150kW.

The range that pack provides on the larger and less aerodynamic Hilux is estimated to be around 200km, which will restrict the Hilux to short-range duty.

All of these specifications should be taken with a pinch of salt, as the Hilux BEV was still only a concept.

Considering the improvements Toyota has achieved with the latest BZ4X, the production Hilux BEV could be an altogether different beast.

Hilux BEV Revo pre-production concept