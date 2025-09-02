Police use roadblocks as “mobile Post Offices” in South Africa’s richest province

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has raised concerns over a trend of Metro Police and the Gauteng Traffic Police using roadblocks to generate revenue.

The committee said roadblocks are increasingly used for revenue collection and as a substitute for the Post Office in distributing fines following its closure in many areas.

During a meeting last week, committee members questioned Premier Panyaza Lesufi and Provincial Police Commissioner Lieutenant-General Tommy Mthombeni about the practice.

They said the roadblocks appear to focus on checking and printing traffic fines, and forcing motorists to pay them on the spot.

“Instead of targeting criminals, illegal firearms, drugs, and unroadworthy vehicles, some of these roadblocks merely hand motorists notices of unpaid fines,” the committee said.

It added that this often creates severe traffic congestion and frustration without meaningfully helping to fight crime in the province.

“The Committee is of the view that Gauteng residents want to see roadblocks that make them safer, not roadblocks that feel like mobile Post Offices,” the committee said.

“Every roadblock should be a crime-fighting tool — arresting wanted suspects and illegal foreign nationals, recovering dangerous weapons, and ensuring general compliance with the law.”

The committee raised its concerns after the Democratic Alliance alleged that the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) had instructed officers to collect R7,000 in traffic fines daily.

The JMPD rejected the allegations brought by the Democratic Alliance spokesperson for community safety, Michael Sun.

Sun accused the JMPD of pressuring officers to meet this daily target and incentivising them with overtime payments if they did.

He argued that the practice encourages officers to issue fines instead of enforcing the law, managing traffic, and preventing crime.

“Officers have reliably informed us that they are under pressure to each collect at least R7,000 in traffic fines daily,” said Sun.

“This effectively turns law enforcement into a revenue-generating system rather than a public safety service.”

The Democratic Alliance strongly condemned the approach and demanded that Lesufi intervene to restore ethical and lawful policing in Johannesburg.

Sun added that the approach coincides with the increased engagement of law enforcement officers through “indiscriminate and excessive roadblocks”.

However, the JMPD responded, emphasising that its primary goal is maintaining public safety and order on the metro’s roads.

Spokesperson Xolani Fihla explained that officers issue citations based on observed infractions and denied that there was any revenue-based target.

“It is important to clarify that, while using citations is an expected part of an officer’s duty to enforce traffic regulations, there is no quota system that they are expected to follow,” said Fihla.

“The department’s focus is on ensuring compliance with traffic laws to prevent accidents and protect the lives of all road users, not on generating a specific number of traffic fines.”

No obligation to pay fines at a roadblock

South African traffic officer writing a fine to a motorist

In October 2024, Fihla detailed the rules surrounding the issuing of fines at roadblocks in Gauteng, saying motorists aren’t obligated to pay fines on the spot.

However, he warned that motorists should pay when pulled over for several reasons, the first of which is that paying at roadblocks allows them to avoid long queues.

It will also help motorists avoid having their licence disc and driving licence card applications blocked due to unpaid fines.

“We hold roadblocks in the City of Joburg for different purposes; one could be for crime prevention services, for traffic violations, for drunken driving, and also for outstanding traffic fines,” said Fihla.

“Within the City of Johannesburg, the JMPD is using the Aarto system, and we are advising motorists to pay their traffic fines, but at a roadblock that is manned by the JMPD, you’re not obliged or forced to pay the traffic fine on the spot.”

He explained that failing to pay traffic fines within the required timeframe will result in it becoming an enforcement order, which blocks motorists from renewing certain documents.

“With these roadblocks for outstanding traffic fines, it is an initiative from the city to ensure that we bring services to the people,” he said.

“When you go to testing centres to enquire and to pay, you find that there are long lines, and it does become an inconvenience.”

While this is true, many online platforms in South Africa and various banks allow motorists to pay fines online without waiting in queues.