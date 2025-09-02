South Africa getting R300,000 electric car

Energy group Megamillion says its Everione Happy electric vehicle (EV) will be priced around R300,000 when it arrives locally towards the end of 2025.

Megamilion previously announced it had secured an agreement with JSW MG India to import, assemble, and distribute its affordable EVs in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The Everione Happy is a rebadged MG Comet, a two-door, four-seat supercompact car built in India. It features a single motor providing 31kW output and 110Nm torque and has a top speed of 115km/h.

While that is slightly slower than the country’s maximum highway speed limit, it is an improvement over the 100km/h maximum speed of the R400,000 Dayun Yeuhu S5, South Africa’s current most affordable EV.

The Happy’s 17.3kWh battery supports a claimed range of 230km on a single charge. Although less than the 330km of the Yeuhu, it is more than double that of the Eleksa CityBug.

While the Happy’s battery pack can only charge at up to 3.3kW on AC power, the battery’s size will see it refilled from empty to full in seven hours.

One common concern with these types of small vehicles is a lack of safety features. While it has yet to be tested by NCAP, the Happy boasts ABS and EBD, Hill Hold Control, and Electronic Stability Control as standard.

MyBroadband recently got a quick hands-on with the Everione Happy at the 2025 Festival of Motoring. We were especially impressed with its interior quality and space in the front.

Among its standout features was a 10.25-inch integrated widescreen display and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster.

This system runs on MG’s i-Smart software, which supports 100 voice commands, 55 connected car features, wireless Android Auto, and Apple CarPlay.

There are still plenty of buttons to make it easy to access numerous functions — including physical controls for air conditioning and iPod-reminiscent steering-wheel-mounted buttons.

Other features include LED headlamps, keyless entry, powered mirrors, three USB ports, a smartphone key, and reverse parking sensors.

Targeting commercial customers

The first units of the Happy are slated to arrive in South Africa in November 2025. Megamillion told MyBroadband that corporate customers will be a key target market.

It is currently working on closing deals for 500 units with a major private security company and another 300 for a prominent e-hailing firm.

While the specific use cases are unknown at this stage, some private security firms use smaller vehicles for short-range duties, like transporting officers around residential estates or large office blocks.

For example, Fidelity has been using 130 Hyundai Grand i10 cargo vehicles since 2021. These feature a total output of 49kW and 94Nm torque.

While they already boast low fuel consumption of roughly 5.4 litres per 100km, the Happy’s allure is unmistakable when considering long-term running costs.

With a claimed range of 230km on a single charge, the Happy should cover roughly 13km per kWh, which should be reasonably achievable in urban driving conditions.

With the latest electricity prices, the average price per kWh varies from around R3.34 to R4.21 in major metros.

Using a mid-point tariff of R3.78, covering a kilometre in the Happy would cost about 28 cents. In the Grand i10, the cost per kilometre would be about R1.16 at current fuel prices.

In e-hailing, the Happy could be an alternative to controversial options like the Bajaj Qute quadricycle, which is currently used by Bolt.

The table below compares the estimated running costs of the Hyundai Grand i10 Cargo and the Everione Happy at current petrol and electricity prices.