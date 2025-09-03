Saving Uber in South Africa

Uber and Bolt need to prioritise vehicle quality and customer service to regain the trust of the South African public.

That is according to the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage, who recently spoke to MyBroadband about the problems facing the e-hailing services’ local operations.

In their early years, the platforms were praised for filling a gaping hole in public transport, especially for middle-class and affluent users.

More recently, they have been criticised for poor customer support, shoddy vehicles, billing issues, and a lack of thorough driver vetting.

Duvenage’s advice could prove invaluable to these companies. Even before leading the charge against e-tolls in South Africa, he obtained extensive experience in the transport industry.

His first job was as a dispatcher for Avis car rentals at Durban Airport in the 1980s, where he prepared and cleaned cars with a team of drivers.

He gradually climbed the ranks and occupied various operational management positions before being appointed Avis Southern Africa operations head in 1996.

He also led the Car Rental and Leasing Industry Association from 2001 to 2005, before being called back to Avis again as CEO in 2006.

Duvenage said he senses a growing desperation among e-hailing drivers to complete more trips and eke out a living from their share of the income derived.

“This has resulted in a less customer-centric experience, vehicles that are tired and a general reduction in attention to detail and all-around professional experience,” Duvenage said.

“Apart from the occasional outlier, I certainly don’t get the impression that drivers are trying to exceed one’s service level expectations.”

Duvenage said this typically happens for one of two reasons. Firstly, the operational business leadership may not be paying enough attention to vetting vehicle quality and service level feedback.

The second possibility is that the platforms have become too greedy about their own returns and not those of their drivers, leading to stretched capacity and declining vehicle quality.

“It’s a high-volume turnover environment where sometimes one gets the impression the franchisor is trying to squeeze more for themselves than allow a little more to flow to the operators for improved service delivery,” Duvenage said.

Cross-app usage

Wayne Duvenage, Outa CEO

Duvenage also believes that the practice of multi-apping, where drivers use more than one e-hailing platform to make more trips and maximise high-demand periods, was detrimental to the customer experience.

“One gets the impression that drivers are operating for both Uber and Bolt, thus circumventing the rules that limit the number of hours of operation,” he said.

“It leads to delayed pick-ups and cancelled collections, which is a more frequent occurrence lately than it was in the earlier days, but that’s just my personal experience,” he said.

Duvenage said if he were in charge of Uber or Bolt, he would focus on drastically improved vehicle quality and customer-centric service training.

“Avis management drove an ethos of exceeding customer expectations through excellent training and staff service level performance monitoring, supported by paying incentives for good service,” he said.

Duvenage said it was a science that, if applied well, may increase costs slightly initially but ultimately win through market share growth.

Growing dissatisfaction with Bolt and Uber has already led to the emergence of an alternative platform in Pretoria — Wanatu.

While it charges higher fees than the two major players, the service has become a preferred option for many due to its emphasis on safety, vehicle cleanliness, and customer service.

All its drivers have professional driving permits and are trained in technical and customer service support. In addition, they are fully employed and earn a basic salary.

All cars are also equipped with front and interior dashcams, panic buttons, and hand radios for communicating with Wanatu’s control room.

Furthermore, Wanatu’s vehicles are owned by the company itself. Because multiple drivers may share the same vehicle between shifts, there is increased accountability for vehicle cleanliness.