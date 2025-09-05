The Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) annual performance plan for 2025/26 has revealed that it will still be a few years before South Africa has a new physical driver’s licence permit and can implement digital driving licences.

The DLCA is the entity under the Department of Transport responsible for printing South Africa’s physical driving licence cards.

It explained that the South African government approved the new driving licence card design in August 2022, and that the project is the foundation of the digital driving licence that will be accessed on mobile devices.

“The entity commenced with the process for the acquisition of the equipment and related infrastructure,” it said in its annual performance plan.

“The new card project will allow the DLCA to adopt digital technologies that will enable the automation of processes and provide some agility with a focus on delivering services efficiently and promptly.”

One of its tracked outputs over the medium-term expenditure framework is “improved competitiveness through the adoption of new technology”, which involves implementing the new driving licence card system.

However, the DLCA hasn’t set any performance targets to track its progress until the 2026/27 financial year.

The driving licence card producer lists its output indicator for the project as the “percentage of new card implementation”, for which it is targeting 25% implementation in 2026/27 and 75% in 2027/28.

The entity also wants to establish itself as the leading producer of secure cards in South Africa and is considering producing “other types of security cards.”

“The new production infrastructure will not only enhance service delivery and turnaround times, but will also provide the foundation and capability to produce other types of security cards,” it said.

The Department of Transport has already missed its original planned rollout, which was scheduled for the end of March 2025.

The first indication that the country would get digital driving licences was in the DLCA’s annual performance plan for 2021/22.

In March 2022, former transport minister Fikile Mbalula confirmed that the government planned to introduce an electronic driving licence.

He said the rollout would follow the introduction of a new physical card, which he said was set to launch in October 2023. South Africa has yet to launch the new physical driving licence card.

Mbalula said that motorists would be offered the choice of a digital or physical licence when renewing their document from 2024/25 onward. The department’s 2024/25 financial year ended on 31 March 2025.

Truth about digital driving licences

Rob Handfield-Jones, Driving.co.za managing director

Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones believes one of the reasons behind the delays in launching digital driving licences in South Africa is that they won’t make money for the government.

“There is no technological or practical obstacle to digital licensing and enforcement,” he previously told MyBroadband.

“Rather, the problem is the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s refusal to give up the revenue streams that go with analogue document production.”

Digital driving licences are still relatively new, with only a handful of nations worldwide and several US states adopting the technology.

The systems they use vary. Some use a proprietary app and QR code for the licence, which traffic officials can scan to verify its validity.

Others allow licences to be downloaded and stored in a digital mobile wallet like the Apple Wallet on iPhones.

According to Handfield-Jones, the infrastructure needed to support digital driving licences is already available in South Africa, which could be easily implemented into the current licensing regime.

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act requires that all traffic officers carry a digital terminal that can scan licence barcodes, including those shown on a smartphone screen.

Moreover, nearly all modern smartphones with a camera and Internet connection can scan QR codes.

“It’s nonsense, but the government has somehow been permitted to advance a narrative that a driving licence is different to almost every other official document,” Handfield-Jones said.