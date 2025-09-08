Tesla’s biggest rival cooking up a storm in South Africa

While Chinese carmaker BYD has yet to share new vehicle sales statistics in South Africa, it is showing early signs of traction in the used car market.

According to Autotrader’s Mid-Year Car Industry Report, 673% more used BYD models were sold in South Africa during the first half of 2025.

In addition, year-on-year views of BYD listings shot up 744%, while customer enquiries about listed BYD models surged 1,369%.

These figures were far greater than those of any other Chinese brand in South Africa — including Chery, GWM, Jaecoo, and Omoda — although they were likely coming off a lower base.

In the previous half-year period, BYD offered only two models: the Atto 3 SUV and the Dolphin hatchback. While there were several listings for used Atto 3 cars, used Dolphin models were still limited.

Since then, BYD has added four more models to its local lineup: the Seal fully electric premium sedan, the Sealion 7 SUV, and the Sealion 6 and Shark 6 plug-in hybrids.

Considering the Sealion 7 and two plug-in models were only rolled out during the period, they were unlikely to have increased BYD’s used sales.

The Dolphin and Atto 3 were the 8th and 9th most listed electric vehicle (EV) models on Autotrader during the first half of 2025.

BYD started out slowly in South Africa with just one EV and four dealerships in mid-2023. Two years later, it has 15 dealerships and six models on offer.

It plans to expand to between 30 and 35 locations by the end of 2026 to improve its accessibility and after-sales support.

Sources familiar with the company’s expansion plans previously told MyBroadband that it aimed to offer up to 11 different models in South Africa in 2025.

The table below compares Autotrader’s search, listing views, listing enquiries, and sales data for Chinese car brands in the first half of 2025.

New models coming

BYD Dolphin Surf, also called the Seagull and Dolphin Mini

Among the new products will be its most affordable electric car — the Dolphin Surf hatchback — which is set for a local launch on 14 September 2025.

Known as the Seagull in its home market and the Dolphin Mini in South America, the compact four-seater will be priced under R400,000.

Sources at the company have also told at least two major publications that it is targeting an entry-level price of R350,000.

Some used BYD Dolphins are already selling for around R400,000 to R450,000. Considering that the entry-level Dolphin Surf has less power, range, and space, BYD will have to be aggressive, which does not make much sense.

While BYD’s relative growth in the used market has been impressive, its models are not yet among the top 10 sellers in the country.

391 used EVs were sold through Autotrader in the first half of 2025. As is the case in the new car market, Volvo and BMW dominated.

The top-selling model was the Volvo EX30, which recorded 64 sales. It was also 2024’s best-selling EV in the new car market.

The Volvo XC40 racked up 45 sales to place second, followed by the BMW i3 with 35 units. The BMW iX3 and iX rounded off the top five with 29 and 28 sales, respectively.

Autotrader recorded an overall increase in fully-electric car sales of 65% between H1 2024 and H1 2025, higher than the listings increase of 63%.

That stands in contrast to a 24% decline in new EV sales during the same period, according to data tracked by the National Automobile Association of South Africa.

Below are the top 10 most sold and most listed EVs on Autotrader during the first six months of 2025.