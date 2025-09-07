BMW launching electric car with 800km range and home backup power in South Africa

BMW will launch its next iX3 electric vehicle (EV) — considered to be the German manufacturer’s most important car in decades — in South Africa next year.

Officially unveiled on Friday, the new iX3 is the first model developed around BMW’s Neue Klasse concept, which the company plans to incorporate into 40 new cars and model updates up to 2027.

Unlike previous models, which were based on the fuel-powered X3’s platform, the new iX3 has been built from the ground up as an electric car.

BMW said the model represented a leap forward in development over its predecessor that extended well beyond the reaches of a conventional model renewal.

“The advances made in terms of design and technology create the impression that a complete vehicle generation has been skipped,” BMW said.

The iX3’s design emphasises energy efficiency, with consumption of roughly 15.1kWh to 17.9kWh per 100km.

BMW claims the top-of-the-range model will support a range of up to 805km on a single charge of its 108.7kWh battery, based on the WLTP cycle that typically applies to European driving environments.

For reference, the current BMW iX3 only supports up to 460km of WLTP range on a single charge.

Even on the United States’ EPA cycle, which uses driving conditions more similar to South Africa’s, the new model can achieve an impressive 644km per charge.

That means it should be able to drive from Johannesburg to Durban without stopping for a charge, and still have about 70km range left to spare.

The entry-level model with a smaller battery will support a more modest 679km on the WLTP cycle and 505km on the more South African-relevant EPA cycle.

DC charging speeds have also been upgraded from 150kW to 400kW, enabling charging from 10% to 80% in 21 minutes.

At a supported station, drivers should be able to add up to 372km of driving range in 10 minutes. That being said, only one station in the country supports the maximum speed.

The new iX3 will also be much faster than its predecessor. Its all-wheel-drive system uses two motors with 345kW output and 645Nm torque, enabling acceleration from standstill to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds.

“Superbrain” software

The iX3’s Panoramic iDrive infotainment and driving feature system is supported by a new electronics and software architecture, which includes four “superbrain” high-performance computers.

This system was co-developed with the help of six hubs, with teams in South Africa, Portugal, China, India, Romania, and the US, consisting of roughly 5,000 software and IT staff.

BMW said the “superbrains” pooled their processing power for driving dynamics, automated driving, infotainment, and basic and comfort-enhancing functions.

“They also provide the basis for a new software architecture that can be continuously upgraded and is therefore designed to incorporate upcoming function updates, including AI features,” BMW said.

BMW said Panoramic iDrive offered a “neatly judged” balance between digital functions and physical elements.

“Physical controls are on hand, including for the windscreen wipers, turn signal indicators, exterior mirrors, volume control, gear selector, parking brake, hazard warning lights, rear window heating and defrost function,” the company said.

“Other functions have been optimised for use by touch and voice command or via the multifunction steering wheel.”

Using the car as a backup battery

Other standout features with the new model include vehicle-to-load, vehicle-to-home, and vehicle-to-grid support.

These will enable owners to use their iX3’s large battery to power appliances when camping, provide backup electricity to their home, and even sell electricity back to the grid.

The maximum output power is an impressive 11kW, which means it could support an electric geyser, pool pump, and oven running simultaneously.

The new iX3 will roll out in South Africa in the third quarter of 2026, just a few months after its global debut. It is unclear whether BMW will eventually produce the new iX3 in South Africa.

While the current electric model is not being made locally, vehicle manufacturers will receive a 150% tax rebate on new energy vehicle equipment investments from next year.

However, producing the iX3 locally may come with one major drawback — increasing its carbon footprint.

In addition to its efficiency improvements, BMW claims that the new model will have a 34% smaller carbon footprint than its predecessor after 200,000km of driving.

Key to this is that the first iX3s are being produced at BMW’s Debrecen plant in Hungary, which does not rely on any fossil fuel-based electricity generation under normal conditions.

South Africa’s grid is carbon-intensive, and although local manufacturers are supplementing some of their demand with cleaner energy sources, they still rely heavily on Eskom’s coal-based power.