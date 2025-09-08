Porsche’s most powerful car goes hybrid

Porsche AG is launching the most powerful 911 factory model to date, leaning on its combustion-engine clout to create a hybrid version of the Turbo S.

The new model edges out its predecessor with 711 horsepower, making it “the most powerful series-production 911 of all time,” the company said.

Revealed on Sunday at the Munich auto show, the vehicle will start at €271,000 (R5.59 million), with deliveries in Europe expected to begin later this year.

Porsche is revealing the model at a tense moment for the Volkswagen AG brand.

Since its blockbuster listing in Frankfurt three years ago, the share price has lost almost half its value as it grappled with supply chain issues, anemic demand for its electric models and a slump in sales in its key market, China.

US President Donald Trump’s import tariffs threaten to further dent profits in what has become the manufacturer’s largest market.

The share price has fallen so low that the company is dropping out of the DAX, Germany’s benchmark index.

After replacing several executives, Porsche is trying to get back on its feet by slashing costs — including through job cuts — and adding more combustion-engine and plug-in hybrid models.

It also ditched a plan to produce its own batteries due to weak electric vehicle demand.

“With Porsche’s new direction, we have the clear ambition to return to the DAX as soon as possible,” chief executive officer Oliver Blume said in an interview with the Frankfurter Allgemein Zeitung published Thursday.

The challenges have piled pressure on Blume, who has also helmed parent Volkswagen since 2022, to step away from one of the roles and allow one executive to devote more attention to Porsche.

The Porsche-Piëch owner family is holding talks with potential candidates to succeed him, Bloomberg previously reported.

The Turbo S isn’t Porsche’s first outing with its T-Hybrid technology: It made its debut last year in the 911 Carrera GTS.

Engineers swapped out a traditional turbocharger, which is fueled by petrol, for an electric one with an integrated electric motor.

This drive system builds up torque more quickly, increasing power and the efficiency of the combustion process.

The Turbo S hybrid builds on that, using two electric turbochargers, alongside a 3.6-litre six-cylinder engine.

The result is a very fast car, even for Porsche. The 911 Turbo S takes 8.4 seconds to reach 200 kilometres per hour — that’s 0.5 seconds faster than its predecessor.