South Africa’s hybrid sales king

AutoTrader has released its Mid-Year Car Industry report for 2025, revealing that the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid was the best-selling new energy vehicle (NEV) between January and June 2025.

Looking specifically at hybrid vehicle sales, 700 units of the Toyota Corolla Cross were sold on AutoTrader during the period, with the next-highest number sold being the Toyota Rav4 Hybrid, at 177.

AutoTrader’s report covers vehicle sales on the platform. It analyses over 20 brands, giving a good indication of industry competition.

“The Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid remains the best-selling NEV on the market, achieving the highest sales in South Africa for any NEV,” it said.

“Based on our research, the Toyota Corolla Cross addresses many pain points of NEVs in South Africa. Specifically, it offers models under R600,000 with a range of more than 500 kilometres.”

In the first half of 2025, the Corolla Cross led all NEVs on AutoTrader in South Africa in sales and listings.

AutoTrader highlighted increased demand for hybrid vehicles between January and June 2025, compared to the same period in 2025. It also said the average sold price for used hybrids has risen.

“The average sold price of a used hybrid car rose from R678,669 to R696,169 in Jan-June 2025, representing a 3% increase compared to Jan-Jun 2024,” it said.

According to AutoTrader’s data, the average Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid sold on its platform was first registered in 2023, with an average mileage of 20,403km and an average price of R434,408.

Only two more-affordable hybrid models made it into the list of the top 10 most sold in AutoTrader’s report: the Haval Jolion HEV and the Toyota Corolla Hatch and Sedan Hybrid.

The average hybrid Toyota Corolla, registered in 2023 and with 25,114km on the clock, sold for R412,573. Ninety-six of the models were sold through AutoTrader between January and June 2025.

The average Haval Jolion HEV sold on AutoTrader for R410,373, with 20,175km on the clock, and was registered in 2023. Eighty units were sold through AutoTrader between January and June 2025.

The top 10 most-listed and best-selling hybrid models on AutoTrader in the first half of 2025 are shown below.

Drakensberg and back for under R1,000

A MyBroadband journalist recently drove their Toyota Corolla Cross 1.8XS Hybrid from Fourways to Cathkin Park in the Drakensberg, averaging 5.1ℓ/100km on the trip there and back.

They took the trip in April 2025, when the inland unleaded 95 price was R21.62 per litre. The roughly 850km trip cost just R935 in fuel, while a comparable non-hybrid would have likely cost around R1,300.

It should be noted that the highway isn’t the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid’s favourite place for efficiency.

The company claims an average fuel consumption figure of 4.3ℓ/100km. However, the driver typically averages around 4.7ℓ/100km on their daily commute, which increased to 5.1ℓ/100km on the journey.

Other than a short stretch of city driving on the way out of Fourways and exiting Johannesburg, most of the trip to the Drakensberg is at highway speeds on the N3.

This markedly decreased the Corolla Cross Hybrid’s fuel efficiency. Nonetheless, a fuel efficiency figure of 5.1ℓ/100km is still impressive for a large vehicle like the Corolla Cross.

It should also be noted that the driver actively tried to reduce consumption by driving under the respective 120km/h and 100km/h speed limits along the way.

To try and maintain efficiency, they travelled at 115km/h in 120 km/h zones and around 95 km/h in 100km/h zones.

While travelling out of Johannesburg, the figure quickly shot up to over 6.0ℓ/100km, primarily due to inconsistent speeds resulting from traffic in the city.

Between joining the N3 and taking the R74 offramp to Winterton, the consumption figure dropped to around 5.5ℓ/100km, which was still relatively high.

However, it quickly dropped on the quiet R74 and R600 into Cathkin Park, with the Corolla Cross Hybrid appearing to be in its element on the winding country roads.

Arriving at the destination, the fuel consumption showed a figure of 4.9ℓ/100km. However, the drive back required more fuel.

The Corolla Cross Hybrid wasn’t as inefficient on the return journey as expected, settling on a consumption figure of 5.1ℓ/100km. The total 848km journey cost just over R935 in petrol.