Uber ignores and charges user penalty fee after driver robs him

An Uber user in Pretoria has criticised the company for failing to respond to supply key information for a police investigation into an alleged robbery at the hands of a driver working on the e-hailing platform.

In a recent post on Uber’s Facebook page, Pretoria resident Francois van Wyk said he was “disturbed and traumatised” after the experience.

Van Wyk booked a short 3km ride on Uber Black — the company’s premium ride-hailing service from an address in Lynnwood, Pretoria, on 6 September 2025.

The driver arrived in a white BMW 3 Series with the same number plate as shown on the app. Van Wyk got into the front seat but realised another person was sitting in the back during the ride.

“That person then put his arm around my neck from behind. The Uber driver threatened me, instructing me to stop struggling or his accomplice would kill me,” Van Wyk said.

“I was forced to hand over my phone. The Uber driver ripped off my Garmin watch from my arm. The driver also demanded my wallet while being strangled by the accomplice from the back seat.”

After searching through Van Wyk’s pockets and taking what they could, they left him stranded by the roadside.

Van Wyk said he repeatedly tried to contact Uber through the Help tab on their website, requesting urgent communication via his wife’s phone. “Unfortunately, I received no response,” he said.

He even drove to Uber’s head office in Sandton, where a security guard told him that staff were on lunch and recommended that he report the matter at a police station instead.

“I had hoped to obtain digital evidence from Uber to support the police investigation before filing a report,” he said.

“After reporting to the police and opening a case, I returned to Uber’s head office seeking assistance but was once again turned away by security.”

Van Wyk also said Uber charged him a R30 cancellation fee for the trip in which he was robbed. He believes that the driver cancelled the trip to erase evidence.

Not the first victim

Van Wyk urged the public to exercise caution when using ride-hailing services and called on Uber to improve its support system and enhance driver vetting to prevent such incidents.

MyBroadband asked Uber for feedback on the incident, but it did not respond to our query.

Van Wyk is not the only Uber user who has recently alleged the platform’s drivers are robbing people or collaborating with other criminals to steal passengers’ belongings.

In 2023, the South African Police Service said that at least seven people had opened cases of robbery and assault against Uber drivers within a month.

The company denied that its drivers were to blame for those attacks and that they were carried out by “third-party” individuals.

It also alleged that the victims had climbed into the wrong vehicles in some instances. In one case, Uber alleged that one victim — Kayleigh Marx — had lied about being attacked by one of its drivers.

Marx had previously reported that she and a few friends were pepper-sprayed and had their iPhones stolen by an Uber driver in Lynnwood upon returning home from Lucky Rodrigo to a guesthouse.

Uber said the driver’s story matched the GPS points Uber could see in its investigation. It also alleged that Marx had changed her drop-off location from Menlo Park to Arcadia during the trip.

“We can see the driver had a pickup, then we see him leaving and coming back,” Uber said at the time. “Then he went on working normally, doing trips and getting five-star reviews.”

Marx denied the allegations. “We called a ride to go to our guesthouse in Menlo Park, which is in the same area where we were picked up,” Marx said.

“I’ve never been to Arcadia in my entire life, why would I want to go from Menlo Park to there at the end of the night if our guesthouse was in Menlo Park?”

It should be highlighted that Uber uses drivers’ phones for GPS tracking. However, a driver with malicious intent could theoretically give their phone to an accomplice to manipulate their observed movements.

Uber also said it could not recover dashcam footage from the accused driver’s vehicle as it automatically deletes material after 72 hours.

Marx previously advised other users that verifying the vehicle’s number plate and having the driver confirm the pickup with a PIN was insufficient.

“Please check the boot, make sure the child lock is not on and make sure your Uber takes the correct route,” she said.