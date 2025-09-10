The chair of the Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and the Ministries in the Presidency, Rikus Badenhorst, has urged the transport department to intensify efforts to introduce digital driving licences.

On Monday, 8 September 2025, Badenhorst urged transport minister Barbara Creecy to establish a timeline and plan to introduce digital driving licences in South Africa.

“The Select Committee has been tracking undertakings made since the 2022/23 financial year that a digital driving licence is to be introduced for the country,” he said.

“This would reduce the reliance on card machines where breakdowns lead to backlogs and hundreds of thousands of cards over multiple months are then obviously not being distributed to the licence holders.”

Badenhorst said that, while considering the Department of Transport’s budget earlier this year, the committee highlighted that introducing a digital driving licence doesn’t appear in its five-year plan.

“In response, the department indicated that when we queried this, the government printing works is undertaking research on digital options,” he said.

He added that the key aspects to be addressed will be ensuring the security and authenticity of digital driving licences.

“The Select Committee will be working towards obtaining an executive undertaking from the minister for the timelines associated with the introduction of digital driver’s licences,” said Badenhorst.

“It is beyond me that we cannot introduce a digital driver’s licence which could be held on a cell phone and which could be operationalised.”

He added that the Select Committee will ensure that there’s movement on the introduction of the digital driving licence card over the next four years.

While introducing digital driving licences wasn’t mentioned in the Department of Transport’s five-year strategic plan, it is mentioned in the Driving Licence Card Account’s (DLCA’s) annual performance plan.

The DLCA’s annual performance plan for 2025/26 reveals that it will still be at least a few years before South Africa can introduce digital driving licences.

It said the government approved the new driving licence card design in August 2022, and that project is the foundation of the digital driving licence that can be stored and accessed on mobile devices.

“The entity commenced with the process for the acquisition of the equipment and related infrastructure,” it said.

“The new card project will allow the DLCA to adopt digital technologies that will enable the automation of processes and provide some agility with a focus on delivering services efficiently and promptly.”

The plan lists various tracked outputs over the medium-term expenditure framework, one of which is “improved competitiveness through the adoption of new technology,” including digital licences.

However, the DLCA hasn’t set any performance targets to track its progress in this regard until 2026/27.

The driving licence card producer lists its output indicator for the project as the “percentage of new card implementation,” which it targets at 25% implementation in 2026/27 and 75% in 2027/28.

South Africa must ditch physical licence cards and car discs

Rob Handfield-Jones, Driving.co.za managing director

According to Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones, there is no need for physical documents for licencing in South Africa.

“Every driver has fingerprints, and every vehicle has a VIN,” he previously told MyBroadband.

“If SARS can collect tax with an app, surely traffic officers could police drivers with an app.”

Handfield-Jones believes that scrapping physical documents would help side-step the problems experienced with procuring new physical driving licence cards and the required printers.

He said developing an app for traffic officers to check drivers’ credentials or a car’s registration could “almost certainly” be done for a fraction of what the government would spend on new card printers.

Handfield-Jones said it’s clear that the government was prioritising revenue generation over interventions that would actually improve safety on South Africa’s roads.

“Before 1998, South African driving licences had no renewal process, and 1998 was the safest year in our history on our roads,” he said.

“The fatality rate has at least quadrupled since 1998, so there is no evidence that card renewals have been of any benefit.”

He believes the heightened fatality rate since 1998 is mostly attributable to people who bought licences through corrupt means but lack fundamental driving competence.

“That traces back to the 1996 evisceration of the Instructor’s Test and the implementation of the centralised licence booking system shortly afterwards,” he said.

“No other factors can explain the abrupt doubling of fatality rates from 1998 to 2006 after they had declined in a straight line from 1985 onwards.”

He explained that Driving.co.za migrated to online training because it was only a matter of time before a bought-licence driver killed one of their instructors during defensive driver training.

“We are talking about people who cannot brake or steer properly, literally the equivalent of a learner with 3–4 hours of instruction under their belts,” said Handfield-Jones.

“It is impossible they could have passed a properly administered government driving test. But they have a valid driving licence card, properly registered on e-Natis.”

He said the outcome of driving licence corruption is probably over 300,000 excess road deaths over the past 25 years.