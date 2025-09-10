South Africa’s biggest electric vehicle charging station switches on

Golden Arrow has expanded its fleet of electric buses to 77, and through its deal with Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer BYD, it is on track to have 120 electric buses on the road by the end of 2025.

Speaking to Cape Talk, Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyers says the company’s charging depot, Arrowgate, can charge 60 buses simultaneously.

“Through some very exciting partnerships and, unfortunately, not very much help from government, we’ve now reached the stage where we’ve got these 77 buses on the road,” she said.

The company aims to expand the fleet to 120 by the end of 2025, which its Arrowgate charging depot will be able to support by the end of October 2025. It is already the largest charging depot in the country.

“Our Arrowgate depot can currently charge 60 buses at once, and by the end of October, we’ll be able to charge all 120 buses at the exact same time,” said Dyke-Beyers.

BYD announced the deal with Golden Arrow in July 2024, and Dyke-Beyers said the company boldly decided to electrify its fleet to reduce carbon emissions and reduce its reliance on diesel.

However, it has been expensive. Dyke-Beyers said Golden Arrow has spent R750 million on the project.

“It’s a long game we’re playing here. The return on investment is going to take a long time, but we had to try it,” she said.

“The savings are not going to be immediate, unfortunately. We would love to be able to pass that on quickly, but the initial capital outlet is much higher.”

She added that Golden Arrow has 700,000km worth of cost data from the existing electric buses in its fleet, and by the end of the year, it will have two million kilometres worth of data to work from.

The 12.5-meter B12 electric buses in Golden Arrow’s fleet have 65 seats and feature lithium iron phosphate batteries.

They also feature BYD’s six-in-one controller for enhanced efficiency, comprising two electric motor control units, one steering control unit, one air compressor controller, one DC-DC controller, and one power distribution unit.

According to Golden Arrow’s company engineer, electricity costs to run the buses are expected to be 70% less than diesel.

Company that built Arrowgate launches public EV chargers

Smart EV, the company behind Golden Arrow’s Arrowgate depot, launched its first public electric vehicle (EV) charger near the V&A Waterfront in Cape Town in early September 2025.

The company’s CEO, Mike Pritchard, said Smart EV’s doors are now open to anyone who owns or plans to own an electric car.

“Smart EV’s aim is to make sure that every electric vehicle in South Africa has access to quality charging in all major hubs across the country, whether it’s grid-based, solar, or a fusion of the two,” he said.

“We started with the biggest and best fleet charging station in Africa, but Smart EV now also brings EV charging to the everyday user.”

Smart EV said Golden Arrow’s fleet charging hub was completed in just four months and is providing the bus service with a 63% energy saving.

Pritchard said Smart EV offers products and services ideal for fleet owners, public transport operators, vehicle manufacturers, retail developers, and complex managers, among others.

“Anyone who is invested in a greener and more efficient South Africa,” he said.

Golden Arrow Bus service engineer, Gideon Neethling, said the company has a great relationship with the STS Tech Group, which owns Smart EV.

“We see this relationship going forward and building on our past performance,” he said.

“In South Africa, we are the only bus company that operates electric vehicles on a large scale, and we believe the other guys will follow.”