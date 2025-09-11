Big change for toll gate payments in South Africa

By the end of 2025, the vast majority of South Africa’s toll plazas will support tap-and-go functionality for cards and smart devices and allow people to pay with debit cards.

The South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) has confirmed to MyBroadband that all of the country’s toll plazas will support tap-to-pay by December 2025.

Sanral will begin a phased rollout and testing of tap-to-pay terminals at its 30 self-managed toll plazas in October or November 2025.

The roads agency operates all toll plazas on the N2 and N17, nine plazas on the N1, two on the N4, and one on the N3.

The feature is already supported in most lanes at toll plazas operated by the N3TC and N4TRAC concessions, which rolled out tap-to-pay in 2024.

They include all toll plazas on the N3 between Johannesburg and Durban and the N4 between Pretoria and Komatipoort.

The last remaining concession, which is also the biggest in terms of toll plaza numbers, is Bakwena. It is set to go live with tap-to-pay at its 15 toll plazas in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Bakwena’s toll plazas are located on the N1 between Pretoria and Mookgophong (formerly Naboomspruit) in Limpopo and the N4 between Doornpoort and Swartruggens.

MyBroadband recently noticed that the blue “Card” signs that normally indicate tap-to-pay functionality have already been installed at all Bakwena’s toll gate lanes on the N4.

The concession is rolling out the same system from FNB and Verifone that is used by the other two concessions.

“The necessary infrastructure has been installed across the entire Bakwena route, some of our toll plazas are already in the live testing phase,” Bakwena said.

“This enhancement will allow real-time contactless transactions, improving both security and convenience for road users.”

An added benefit of the tap-to-pay points is that they support payments with debit cards in addition to cheque and credit cards.

Furthermore, users will be able to pay with digital wallets like Apple Wallet, Google Wallet, Samsung Wallet, and Garmin Wallet.

The only payment cards that will not be accepted are American Express, Diners, and RCS cards.

The table below summarises how many toll gates in South Africa are managed by Sanral and each of the concessions, as well as when they rolled out or plan to launch tap-to-pay support.

Operator/concession Number of toll gates managed Full tap-to-pay rollout date Sanral 30 December 2025 Bakwena 15 Q4 2025 N4TRAC 8 December 2024 N3TC 6 December 2024 Total 59

Card cloning concerns

The transition is part of complying with future banking regulations mandating the phase-out of magnetic strip (magstripe) payments, which are susceptible to card skimming or cloning.

While card payments have long been supported at toll gates, the South African Banking Risk Information Centre and police have flagged the sites as hotspots for card fraud.

Sanral has disputed the allegations and claimed the actual issue was that cloned cards were sometimes presented for payment at toll gates.

Regardless, paying with a bank card at a toll gate presents an inherent risk as the driver is required to hand over their card — a practice generally discouraged by banks.

Adding further risk is the toll booth’s heightened position and small windows, which can make it difficult for people in lower cars like sedans and hatchbacks to see what is happening with their cards.

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse has welcomed the change to contactless payment but said Sanral should have acted on the issue a long time ago.

South African merchants have rapidly adopted contactless payments due to their convenience and enhanced security.

Sanral said that drivers who don’t have a contactless card or device will still be able to pay with cash. For an even faster experience, they can use an e-tag with preloaded credit.

Adoption of e-tags was slow in the initial years as the devices were also used for the much-loathed Gautrain overhead e-toll system.

However, shortly after the e-toll system was shut down in May 2025, Sanral started seeing a surge in e-tag sales.