Uber and Bolt crackdown in South Africa

Spokesperson for the Department of Transport, Collen Msibi, says South Africa’s new e-hailing regulations will take effect on Friday, 12 September 2025.

Speaking to 702, Msibi said the new regulations address several challenges in the ride-hailing industry, including driver and rider safety, vehicle roadworthiness, and driver operating jurisdictions.

“It’s coming into effect this Friday. It’s going to be implemented. The Gazetting is taking place this Friday,” he responded to a question about when the regulations will be enforced.

He explained that since 2013, the National Land Transport Act has not been amended much to accommodate e-hailing services.

“With the introduction of the regulations this Friday, e-hailing services are going to have to apply for operating licences,” said Msibi.

“Secondly, what it means is that roadworthy vehicles have to be used by the operators. Thirdly, the vehicle used has to be branded so you know which company it operates for.”

He also highlighted two of “the biggest issues”: the safety of drivers and riders and the jurisdictions where e-hailing drivers are allowed to operate.

“We’re trying to address the issue of safety. The vehicles must have panic buttons for both the driver and the passengers. We are introducing that as compulsory,” said Msibi.

Regarding driver jurisdiction, Msibi said the operating permits will be very specific about where the holder can operate.

He gave an example of a driver licensed to operate in Tshwane, who gets a request for a trip to Limpopo.

“You’ve got to go and drop that client in Limpopo and return to your jurisdiction. Currently, you can simply wait in Limpopo to take another passenger. That’s going to have to come to an end,” said Msibi.

“You’ve got to return to your jurisdiction after you’ve dropped your client.”

However, he said the provisional regulator will determine the exact jurisdiction when applications come in.

Poor vehicle quality and customer service

Wayne Duvenage, CEO at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse, recently told MyBroadband that e-hailing services like Bolt and Uber must prioritise vehicle quality and customer service to regain public trust.

Upon their introduction to South Africa, platforms like these were praised for filling a significant hole in public transport, especially for middle-class and affluent residents.

However, this view has shifted, with the services being criticised for poor customer support, derelict vehicles, billing issues, and failing to vet drivers thoroughly.

According to Duvenage, there is a sense of growing desperation among e-hailing operators to complete more trips to scrape together a living from the share of the income they receive.

“This has resulted in a less customer-centric experience, vehicles that are tired and a general reduction in attention to detail and all-around professional experience,” he said.

“Apart from the occasional outlier, I certainly don’t get the impression that drivers are trying to exceed one’s service level expectations.”

He highlighted two possible reasons for the decline, with the first being that operational business leadership may not be paying close enough attention to vehicle quality and service feedback.

Alternatively, Duvenage said the platforms may have become too greedy about their own returns and not those of their drivers, resulting in operators working at maximum capacity while vehicle quality declines.

“It’s a high-volume turnover environment where sometimes one gets the impression the franchisor is trying to squeeze more for themselves than allow a little more to flow to the operators for improved service delivery,” he said.

He also highlighted the issue of drivers working across multiple e-hailing platforms to make more trips and capitalise on high-demand periods, which he said has been detrimental to customers’ experiences.

“One gets the impression that drivers are operating for both Uber and Bolt, thus circumventing the rules that limit the number of hours of operation,” said Duvenage.

“It leads to delayed pick-ups and cancelled collections, which is a more frequent occurrence lately than it was in the earlier days, but that’s just my personal experience.”