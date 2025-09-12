Owning an electric car in the middle of nowhere

Many South Africans may think it would be a nightmare to use an electric vehicle (EV) in a province with no fast charging infrastructure, but one Northern Cape family has zero regrets about taking this leap.

Kathu resident Martin Steenkamp bought a used BMW iX3 in early 2025 to replace his family’s fuel-powered BMW X3. He is currently covering about 800km per month in the fully-electric SUV.

Steenkamp, a metallurgical engineer, said the switch made sense for him when considering the extra power, reliability, long-term running costs, and overall driving experience with an EV.

“The immediate power is really awesome, but more so is that you can enjoy an EV without any mechanical sympathy,” he said. “There are no crazy complex engines, turbos, or gearboxes.”

Steenkamp has also enjoyed the small pleasures of an EV, such as running his air conditioning while waiting to pick up his kids at school without having to keep the engine idling.

Most of the car’s charging is done via a 3.5kW home charger. The Steenkamp home also has a solar power system, which provides most of the energy that goes into the iX3’s battery.

The primary issue with the EV is when Steenkamp needs to travel long distances. The nearest fast DC charger to Steenkamp’s home is about 340km away in Wolmaransstad in the North West.

He told MyBroadband that the most challenging experience with the EV was travelling well over 1,000km from the dealership in Cape Town to the family’s home.

The optimal route for doing so would require a detour to charge in Bloemfontein, which is about 430km away from his home.

While the iX3 has a WLTP range of 460km, this is not realistically achievable at South Africa’s maximum highway speeds.

The WLTP is based on a driving cycle that is closely aligned with European driving conditions, which includes more stop-start driving.

A slight speed adjustment goes a long way

Out of an abundance of caution, Steenkamp reduced his top speed to around 90km/h. By the time he reached the family’s home, he still had an estimated 50 km range left.

While he said he could have driven slightly faster and still arrived without running out of battery, he instantly wanted to take his family for a quick drive.

One range-extending trick he has used is to slip-stream behind trucks to reduce air drag. The car is almost exclusively charged at home, which is cheaper than using many public fast chargers would be.

The lowest estimated range he has ever reached was 4km, at which point the iX3 had already gone into turtle mode with reduced power.

However, the reduction was not noticeable as he had already adapted to driving slower at that point.

The family still owns a diesel-powered Mahindra Scorpio N, which is used for extremely long-distance trips and when the family is towing a camper.

With the Scorpio N doing fewer shorter trips, its total runtime with the engine running colder has been reduced, resulting in less contamination of the oil with diesel.

The iX3 not only requires less maintenance than the diesel model, but it also reduces the Mahindra’s maintenance costs.

While the Scorpio N would also be used if the Steenkamps need to make a quick trip to a city or the coast, the iX3 is still preferred on trips where time is available for charging.

Highly recommended

Steenkamp made one modification to the iX3 — swopping out its flat grille for a regular X3 version.

Based on his experience to date, Steenkamp can easily recommend people living in remote areas buy an EV, especially families that need two cars any way and can retain one fuel-powered option.

“It is probably a case of if you want to make it work, it will, but it really did not require major adjustments,” he said.

Steenkamp said when the time comes to replace the family’s Mahindra, he won’t be able to return to a fuel-only model and is considering a plug-in like those offered by BYD.

While he has been exceptionally happy with his purchase, Steenkamp would like to see fast AC or DC chargers rolled out near larger towns like Kimberley or Upington to make long-distance trips more feasible.

Steenkamp is not the only EV user in the Northern Cape. Independent power producer is piloting a project using three EVs for day-to-day operations at its Kenhardt solar and battery hybrid power plant.

So far, the company has also found that these were suitable for day-to-day operations with limited changes to daily behaviour.

