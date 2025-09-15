Wireless electric car chargers coming to South Africa

South African energy group Megamillion has entered into an exclusive distribution deal to roll out wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across Africa.

Dash Dynamic is an Indian company offering a range of wireless charging systems for EVs and electronic appliances. At the time of publication, it had deployed 247 EV charging stations in its home country.

The firm’s wireless chargers are customised for various types of vehicles — including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, trucks, and drones.

The systems use electromagnetic induction to transfer power with magnetic resonance — similar to how an induction stove heats a pot.

The chargers feature a ground pad with copper planar coils that produce a magnetic field and induce current in a receiving coil fitted to the vehicle.

That current is converted into direct current (DC) to recharge the vehicle’s battery. For four-wheel passenger vehicles, Dash Dynamic’s system supports up to 11kW AC and 60kW DC charging.

The chargers have two wheel bumpers on either side of the ground pad to guide vehicles for alignment between the ground pad and vehicle-fitted receiver.

To prevent harm to animals or interference in the charging process, the systems have foreign-object detection and living object detection, which can automatically interrupt charging if necessary.

However, the frequencies used for wireless EV charging allow the magnetic fields to pass through air, water, ice, concrete, wood, plastics, and living tissue without interaction or harm.

According to IDTechEx, these features, coupled with the lack of cables and potential for electric shock with physical connectors, made wireless EV charging safer than wired charging.

There is also a backup connector port for connecting a wired cable in case of any issues with the wireless setup.

Dash Dynamic is currently also developing a 120kW wireless DC charger for buses and an on-the-go dynamic charging system with up to 200kW output that can fill a battery while the car is driving.

Screenshot from a demonstration video showcasing one of Dash Dynamics’ chargers.

One concern that people may have with wireless charging is efficiency. Wireless phone charging can waste almost half the power drawn and requires magnetic alignment for optimal efficiency.

However, many years of research and development have improved wireless EV charging efficiency to as much as 93% — on par with wired AC charging.

Megamillion said the frictionless wireless charging process was safe, efficient, and tolerant to misalignments.

“The system is suitable for installation under most surfaces, including normal pavement or concrete, and is weatherproof and vandal-resistant,” Megamillion said.

“With a drastically longer lifespan than cable charging systems, it also provides a much better return on investment.”

The company plans to roll out wireless charging infrastructure beneath public and private infrastructure at airports, shopping centres, and taxi ranks.

It is looking to partner with local charge point operators (CPOs) across Africa to deploy wireless chargers efficiently and securely.

While Megamillion has yet to confirm whether it has engaged with any specific companies, it shared a stand with South Africa’s biggest CPO GridCars during the 2025 Festival of Motoring.

While no mass-produced EVs sold in South Africa currently support wireless charging, a module can be retrofitted to enable this capability.

Megamillion will be offering a module for one of its own vehicles — the Everione Happy. These can be bought as part of a pre-order.

The first units of the compact hatchback, which is a rebadged MG Comet, are expected to land in November 2025.