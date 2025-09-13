Big legal changes for Uber and Bolt in South Africa

After many years of consultation and revisions, the South African transport department gazetted amendments to the National Land Transport Act for implementation on Friday, 12 September 2025.

The amendments are primarily aimed at addressing loopholes in public transport requirements that emerged with the arrival of e-hailing services like Uber and Bolt.

The Act officially recognises e-hailing services as a regulated type of public transport.

While this will mean metered and minibus taxis can no longer label ride-hailing services as “illegal”, it also comes with certain new obligations for e-hailing drivers.



Firstly, e-hailing drivers must also obtain operating licenses. “This will ensure that services remain authorised and safe,” the department said.

“The Provincial Regulatory Entity offices will ensure compliance upon processing all applications before drivers can be issued with an Operating License.”

There are also rules aimed at ensuring e-hailing services maintain quality and security. All e-hailing vehicles will need to be branded or carry a sign showing the name of their company.

In addition, all e-hailing vehicles must be fitted with panic buttons. “Vehicle owners are responsible for making sure these are installed,” the department said.

“The panic button for commuters will assist with crime detection and enable a rapid response by law enforcement or tracking companies.”

Even with these measures in place, the department recommended that commuters verify that vehicle and driver details appear in the app before getting in the vehicle.

“Commuters are also required to ensure that the vehicle and driver are compliant,” the department said. “Drivers are required to have the requisite documents to be eligible for compliance.”

The legislation also provides for fines of up to R100,000 or up to two years in jail for app developers who permit users to use their apps without an operating license.

E-hailing companies must also register and comply with company laws in South Africa under the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition and the South African Revenue Service.

The department said there may be other requirements with costs outside of its purview. From next week, it will hold workshops to share the information with all operators and officials across the country.

Limits on operating areas

Bolt and Uber dominate the ride-hailing market in South Africa.

E-hailing associations, metered taxi representatives, and minibus taxi associations have been calling for the introduction of legislation for ride-hailing services for several years.

Earlier this week, transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said that an operating licence also comes with certain conditions.

This includes requiring vehicles to be roadworthy and specifying an area of jurisdiction where the driver may operate their services.

Drivers are allowed to take passengers outside their designated operating area, but may not pick them up outside of it.

For example, if a driver has an operating licence in an area in Gauteng and someone books a lift to an address in Limpopo, the driver will need to return without taking payment for the drive back.

It remains to be seen whether these changes will be effective in cooling tensions between e-hailing drivers and conventional taxi services.

Uber and Bolt will also need to work hard to regain the public’s trust. In recent years, the services have developed a reputation for using poor-quality cars, lacking proper safety, and having ineffective customer service.

Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse CEO Wayne Duvenage recently told MyBroadband that vehicle quality and customer service needed to be priorities for these services.

Duvenage also believes that drivers being allowed to operate for more than one platform and e-hailing companies prioritising high-volume, low-margin turnover exacerbated the issues.

“This has resulted in a less customer-centric experience, vehicles that are tired and a general reduction in attention to detail and all-around professional experience,” Duvenage said.

“Apart from the occasional outlier, I certainly don’t get the impression that drivers are trying to exceed one’s service level expectations.”