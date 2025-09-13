Decline of the only world-class infrastructure project in South Africa

The most recently available Gautrain figures show that passenger numbers are still down almost 50% compared to the pre-pandemic period.

Modelling, forecasting, and reporting firm Codera Analytics recently published a chart summarising the Gautrain’s passenger figures since 2010.

The South African Institution of Civil Engineering (SAICE) has given the Gautrain an A- rating, making it the only world-class infrastructure project in the country.

Gautrain is ranked far higher than most of South Africa’s infrastructure projects, with SAICE giving the country an overall D rating.

This means most of South Africa’s infrastructure is on the edge of collapse after decades of neglect and increased pressure from a growing population.

Stanlib chief economist Kevin Lings recently said infrastructure mismanagement was one of the main things South Africa had gotten wrong over the past decade, translating into poor economic growth.

Lings said ten years ago, SAICE rated South Africa’s infrastructure as C. This has deteriorated to a D rating in its most recent report. On its current path, the country is heading towards an E, meaning unfit for purpose.

An A rating from SAICE means the infrastructure is in excellent condition, well-maintained, has the capacity to endure pressure from unusual events, and is comparable to the best internationally in every respect.

“The Gautrain system is in good condition, although track geometry has deteriorated since the line was built. Sound maintenance practices are in place and the system is still deemed world-class,” SAICE said.

Gautrain launched its Sandton to OR Tambo route in 2010, just in time for the FIFA World Cup, and added its route to Pretoria and Hatfield in 2011.

Many traded their morning car commute between Johannesburg and Pretoria for the train, with Gautrain buses ferrying passengers from the suburbs to stations.

Following the Covid-19 pandemic, Gautrain Management Agency CEO Tshepo Kgobe said former frequent commuters continue to work from home in hybrid or remote positions.

“The days of a predictable 9-to-5, Monday through Friday commute are over. Passengers demand that we run a frequent service throughout the day and offer dynamic pricing to suit their hybrid work schedules.

“And with the rising cost of living, cost is increasingly becoming the sole determinant when choosing a mode of transport.”

While this trend is not unique to the Gautrain globally, it needs to address this problem soon, as it also faces severe financial difficulties.

New fares and expansion plan

While the Gautrain remains in good condition overall, lower revenues due to a decline in passenger numbers threaten its long-term sustainability.

Gautrain carriages now run empty on weekends, where previously you would regularly see teenagers and university students travel from Pretoria to Rosebank and Sandton for an afternoon outing.

This included trips to malls like Montecasino, where Gautrain used to offer a dedicated midibus service on weekends. Now the Gautrain bus service to Montecasino only runs weekdays.

Gautrain still has a weekend midibus service from Midrand station to the Mall of Africa, but there is no weekend service to other major malls like Time Square or Menlyn Mall.

Complicating matters further is that minibus taxi and metered cab drivers have harassed and assaulted Uber drivers picking up people at Gautrain stations since 2017.

Uber and Gautrain responded to the incidents at the time by increasing security around stations and appealing to law enforcement to intervene.

However, they seem to have long since given up on this fight, and much of the intimidation and violence no longer even make headlines.

To address its declining ridership, Gautrain has proposed expanding its network and has introduced a new product offering lower fares for some customers.

The Gauteng Provincial Government announced the launch of the Gautrain KlevaMova product in May 2025, offering lower-income households, pensioners, people with disabilities, and scholars 50% discounts on fares.

People must supply the necessary documentation to prove they qualify for the discount. The discount only applies to return, weekly, and monthly train products.

Meanwhile, the Gautrain has also proposed expanding its routes, with Gauteng Roads and Transport MEC, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, publishing a list of proposed routes in February 2025. They are:

Little Falls Station to Jabulani Station (Soweto) via Roodepoort Station

Cosmo City Station to Samrand Station via Fourways Station, Sunninghill Station, and Olievenhoutbosch Station

Cosmo City Station to Lanseria Station via Cradle Station and Smart City Station

However, the Automobile Association (AA) has criticised the plan to expand the Gautrain network due to the rail operator’s financial situation. Taxpayers have already been asked to pump in R2.79 billion to cover last year’s shortfall.

“Authorities are pushing forward with an extravagant R120 billion expansion project, neglecting the pressing transport needs of the province,” the AA said.

“While the province claims this expansion will create 125,000 jobs, we must ask: at what cost?”

The AA said that sustainable job creation should arise from investments that benefit the majority of South Africans and not from sinking billions into a faltering system that is losing its riders.

“From the outset, we have cautioned that this expansion is misguided. With dwindling ridership and mounting operational costs, it is now abundantly clear: We warned you.”