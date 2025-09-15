Important information about speed limits and speed traps in South Africa

The Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) driving laws provide motorists with some leniency regarding speed limits, allowing a “tolerance” of 10km/h.

The unofficial tolerance accounts for speedometer calibration differences and doesn’t apply to average speed-over-distance traps.

The 10km/h grace regarding South Africa’s speed limits is designed to avoid prosecutions for motorists going 2km/h to 3km/h above the speed limit, clogging up the legal system.

The Aarto system is set to start rolling out across the country in December 2025, beginning with 69 municipalities that are ready to implement the new system.

The remaining municipalities will have until 1 April 2026 to prepare. However, these rollouts won’t include implementing the demerit point system, which is set to go live in September 2026.

The system will allocate penalty points for traffic infringements, leading to licence suspensions and cancellations for repeat offenders.

The 10km/h speeding tolerance is evident in Aarto’s speed limit regulations and penalties for infringing. South African motorists will only be fined for travelling 11km/h or higher above the speed limit.

The Aarto speeding infringements are broken into two-kilometre-per-hour brackets, each attracting a higher fine and scaling penalty points.

For example, travelling between 11km/h and 12km/h above the 60km/h limit in an urban area will land you a R400 fine and one demerit point.

Exceeding the limit by 13km/h to 14km/h will increase the fine to R600, but also attract only one demerit point.

Exceeding a 60km/h limit by 15km/h to 16km/h will increase the fines to R800 and land you two demerit points.

This scale continues in this trend, with fines ranging from a minimum of R400 to a maximum of R3,200 in urban 60km/h zones.

Rural roads with 100km/h speed limits and highways with 120km/h speed limits follow a similar structure, also with fines ranging from R400 to R3,200.

Motorists who exceed the speed limit by 30km/h in urban 60km/h zones will face arrest and a court date, while this threshold is increased to 40km/h on rural 100km/h zones and highways with 120km/h speed limits.

The chart below summarises the Aarto speed limit regulations, fines, and associated demerit points. Unless the system’s implementation is delayed, the demerit points will apply in September 2026.

Speed above limit Fine Penalty points Urban 60km/h zones 11km/h to 12km/h R400 1 13km/h to 14km/h R600 1 15km/h to 16km/h R800 2 17km/h to 18km/h R1,000 2 19km/h to 20km/h R1,400 2 21km/h to 22km/h R1,800 3 23km/h to 24km/h R2,200 3 25km/h to 26km/h R2,600 3 27km/h to 28km/h R3,000 4 29km/h to 30km/h R3,200 5 30+km/h Arrest 6 Rural 100km/h zones 11km/h to 12km/h R400 1 13km/h to 14km/h R600 1 15km/h to 16km/h R800 2 17km/h to 18km/h R1,000 2 19km/h to 20km/h R1,200 2 21km/h to 22km/h R1,400 2 23km/h to 24km/h R1,600 2 25km/h to 26km/h R1,800 3 27km/h to 28km/h R2,000 3 29km/h to 30km/h R2,200 4 31km/h to 32km/h R2,400 4 33km/h to 34km/h R2,600 4 35km/h to 36km/h R2,800 5 37km/h to 38km/h R3,000 5 39km/h to 40km/h R3,200 5 40+km/h Arrest 6 Freeway 120km/h zones 11km/h to 12km/h R400 1 13km/h to 14km/h R600 1 15km/h to 16km/h R800 2 17km/h to 18km/h R1,000 2 19km/h to 20km/h R1,200 2 21km/h to 22km/h R1,400 2 23km/h to 24km/h R1,600 2 25km/h to 26km/h R1,800 3 27km/h to 28km/h R2,000 3 29km/h to 30km/h R2,200 4 31km/h to 32km/h R2,400 4 33km/h to 34km/h R2,600 4 35km/h to 36km/h R2,800 5 37km/h to 38km/h R3,000 5 39km/h to 40km/h R3,200 5 40+km/h Arrest 6

Proposal to reduce South Africa’s speed limits flawed

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC), in February 2022, proposed reducing South Africa’s speed limits by 10km/h across the board.

The move would see the country’s highway speed limits reduced to 110km/h, secondary road limits reduced to 90km/h, and urban speed limits reduced to 50km/h.

However, the proposal received much backlash, with experts saying that reducing speed limits likely won’t address the carnage on South Africa’s roads.

In feedback to MyBroadband, the Automobile Association of South Africa (AA) said it doesn’t support a blanket speed limit reduction in the country.

“While we appreciate the RTMC’s commitment to reducing road fatalities and enhancing public safety, we believe that any such changes must be underpinned by a more holistic and evidence-based approach,” it said.

The AA said it doesn’t support the changes without government concurrently addressing broader challenges contributing to the high incidence of accidents on South Africa’s roads.

It highlighted the poor condition of the country’s roads as a major concern, adding that lower speed limits are unlikely to deliver the desired outcome without improving road infrastructure.

Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones recently told MyBroadband that there was no evidence suggesting that reducing speed limits would result in fewer road fatalities.

He said the government focuses on speed limits because they are relatively simple and profitable for the state.

However, he argued that more pressing issues, such as disregard for other road laws, licence fraud, and intoxicated drivers, make South Africa’s roads unsafe.

Handfield-Jones cited the 2024/25 festive season road fatality statistics to support his argument. He highlighted that Transport Minister Barbara Creecy mentioned the high incidence of intoxicated drivers.

He also mentioned that South Africa has had one significant broad-scale intervention regarding speed prosecution and aimed at passenger vehicles: the Arrive Alive campaign, launched in 1998.

Handfield-Jones said 1998 was the safest year on South Africa’s roads in the country’s history, recording a fatality rate of 6.9 deaths per 100 million vehicle kilometres (mvk).

“By 2006, that had doubled to 12.02 deaths per 100mvk despite a massive and near-exclusive focus on speed limit enforcement,” he said.

He added that only around 1.4 million speeding fines were issued in 1998, while the current figure is closer to 12 million annually.

“Yet our fatality rate is probably at least quadruple what it was in 1998,” he stated.