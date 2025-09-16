South Africa is not ready for digital driving licences

Various technological, social, governmental, and security challenges mean South Africa isn’t ready to replace physical laminated driving licence cards with a digital alternative.

This is the view of World Wide Worx CEO and technology sector analyst Arthur Goldstuck, who told SABC News that several issues must be addressed before digital licences will be viable in South Africa.

His commentary comes after Rikus Badenhorst, chair of the Select Committee on Public Infrastructure and the Ministries in the Presidency, called for the transport department to fast-track digital licences.

He also highlighted the fact that digital driving licences weren’t mentioned in the department’s five-year plan.

However, the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA), the entity responsible for producing driving licence cards, has set far-off targets in its Annual Performance Plan.

It hasn’t set any performance targets to track its progress until 2026/27. It lists an output indicator for the project as “percentage of new card implementation”.

It targets 25% implementation by 2026/27 and 75% implementation by 2027/28. However, according to Goldstuck, the DLCA could be jumping the gun.

“We’re definitely not there yet. If you have ever been to Home Affairs and seen how often their computers are down, you can see the issues lurking,” he said when asked if South Africa was ready for digital licences.

Goldstuck explained that although smartphone adoption in the country was growing quickly, South Africa was still in a situation where millions of residents lack reliable devices or coverage.

“The single most important thing is going to be security. We need strong encryption, biometric verification, and systems that can work offline as well. That’s quite a challenge,” he said.

“For that we need best practice, not best connections with government when they award the tenders. If the contracts go to the wrong vendors, we’ll end up with weak systems and wasted money.”

Goldstruck explained that countries that have adopted digital driving licences, such as Estonia, Singapore, South Korea, and Denmark, have very advanced infrastructure.

“Already they have robust systems in place for all kinds of digital services, and on top of that, you’re able to effect the rollout of a digital driver’s licence,” he said.

Money over safety

Calls for a shift to digital licences have become more frequent following the latest driving licence printing machine breakdown, which at its peak resulted in a production backlog of almost 750,000 cards.

South Africa has just one driving licence card printer, and because it is very old, it is prone to breakdowns, leading to significant production backlogs.

The Department of Transport made some progress in procuring new driving licence printers last year when it appointed Idemia as the preferred bidder to source the machines.

However, the contract was cancelled after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) exposed and the Auditor-General of South Africa confirmed irregularities in the tender adjudication process.

In the meantime, the department has signed an agreement with Home Affairs’ Government Printing Works to produce driving licence cards as a backup if the existing machine breaks down again.

According to Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones, the government is reluctant to launch digital driving licences because it would lose the income from producing physical cards.

“There is no technological or practical obstacle to digital licensing and enforcement,” he previously told MyBroadband.

Handfield-Jones said the problem is that the Road Traffic Management Corporation refuses to sacrifice the revenue streams tied to analogue document production.

Only a handful of nations use digital driving licences, and their systems vary. Some use a proprietary app and QR code for the licence, which officials can scan to verify.

Others enable licences to be downloaded and stored in a digital mobile wallet like the Apple Wallet on iPhones.

Unlike Goldstuck, Handfield-Jones believes South Africa already has the infrastructure required to support digital driving licences, and such a scheme could be easily implemented.

He highlighted the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) Act, which required traffic officials to carry a digital terminal to scan barcodes, including those on a smartphone screen.

Moreover, nearly all modern smartphones with a camera and Internet connection can scan QR codes.