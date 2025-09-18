New Uber and Bolt laws won’t solve one big problem in South Africa

Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones believes that new laws governing e-hailing in South Africa won’t address a key problem with services like Bolt and Uber — safe driving practices.

After many years of consultations and revisions, the Department of Transport gazetted amendments to the National Land Transport Act for implementation on Friday, 12 September 2025.

The changes seek to address the legal grey area in which e-hailing services have been operating in South Africa for more than a decade.

The new laws prescribe that e-hailing drivers and app operators in South Africa must meet several requirements, including:

All drivers must have public transport operator licences, like metered and minibus taxi drivers.

All vehicles used for e-hailing must have markings or logos showing their purpose.

All e-hailing vehicles must be fitted with panic buttons for quick emergency response.

E-hailing companies must be properly registered as tax-paying companies in South Africa.

E-hailing companies can be fined up to R100,000 or two years’ imprisonment for failure to ensure drivers adhere to the new regulations.

However, Handfield-Jones pointed out that the regulations did not mention operators needing special competence or skills to safely carry passengers.

“The sole nod in that direction is that the driver should have a licence, but the Special Investigating Unit keeps finding that half of all new licences are fraudulent,” he said.

“The net impact of the regulations on driving skill is zero. If your e-hailing driver bought their licence, that’s who’s driving you around.”

Handfield-Jones also said that the requirement for a Professional Drivers’ Permit (PrDP) was also a bureaucratic formality. “There’s no skills test for passenger transport,” he said.

The driving skills expert recently wrote to Parliament’s transport portfolio committee to suggest the country completely revise the PrDP as it had “zero impact” on the safety or professionalism of drivers.

“It’s just a bureaucratic chore like the other old licences which the country scrapped because they weren’t realistically beneficial, like dog licences, radio licences and bicycle licences,” he said.

Meaningless terminology

Rob Handfield-Jones, Driving.co.za managing director

In his submission to Parliament, Handfield-Jones said that the use of “professional” in the permit carried no meaning.

“On a reading of the legislation, it’s someone who holds a Professional Driving Permit, and nothing more,” he said.

“This circular logic can be confirmed by cross-referencing the Act’s definition and requirements regarding professional drivers to the prescriptions of the Regulations.”

He explained that the only concession to professionalism in South Africa’s traffic law is the requirement that drivers who transport hazardous goods undergo special training.

“That doesn’t make them less likely to crash, nor even ‘professional’,” he said. “A professional driver should distinguish themselves in excellent driving skills, to a standard which far exceeds that of the everyday driver.”

Among his proposals was that the committee engage with the Road Traffic Management Corporation to develop a legally-binding driving and operating standard for those who drive for hire or reward.

Impact on motorcycle-based services unclear

Handfield-Jones said the new laws also failed to address motorcycle-based ride-hailing services like Uber Moto.

“The regulations only state that the vehicle must be ‘suitable’ for providing e-hailing services,” Handfield-Jones said. “In my opinion, motorcycles are not suitable for that purpose,” he said.

“But that matter will only be settled once a court rules on the meaning of ‘suitable’, so for the time being, and as far as I can see, motorcycles would be permissible.”

Launched in Johannesburg in January 2025 and recently expanded to parts of Pretoria, the new budget fare allows motorcycle drivers to earn money by giving people lifts on the back of their vehicles.

Handfield-Jones and Motorcycle Safety Institute of South Africa founder and chief instructor Hein Jonker have previously pointed out that the service cannot reasonably meet the necessary safety standards.

One big problem is that Uber Moto drivers would need to carry around multiple helmets to ensure that they fit all possible riders’ heads.

Another issue is that riding pillion on a motorcycle requires passengers to position their bodies in a particular way during the ride. Failing to do so could cause the motorcycle to become unstable.

In addition, Uber Moto’s FAQ excludes mention of a K53 Motorcycle licence or PrDP being a requirement for drivers.