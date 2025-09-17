Driving licences going down same road as SABC TV licences in South Africa

Afriforum has warned that the transport department could see similar non-compliance surrounding driving licences to that observed with e-tolls and TV licences in South Africa.

In a statement, campaign officer Louis Boshoff said the government cannot continue to make driving licence renewals mandatory if it makes it difficult to comply with the obligation.

He highlighted that, by August 2025, three months after South Africa’s driving licence printer returned to service following its most recent breakdown, the licence production backlog was still over 500,000.

This comes after the printer broke down in early 2025 and only returned to service on 8 May. At its peak, the backlog reached nearly 750,000.

Given the ongoing challenges with the breakdown-prone printer, these production backlogs have become somewhat frequent, leaving many motorists without valid licences.

“History teaches us that civil non-compliance occurs when unreasonable obligations are imposed by the government. Just look at what happened with e-tolls and TV licences,” said Boshoff.

The South African Broadcasting Corporation’s (SABC) TV licence scheme failed due to a high incidence of holders refusing to pay their annual licence fees.

This has created a significant problem for the public broadcaster, which is currently awaiting a new funding model to replace the failed TV licence scheme.

Intentional payment avoidance from TV licence holders reached 86% in 2023/24, meaning only 14% of holders paid their fees, and the broadcaster lost out on roughly R4.3 billion in TV licence revenue.

Moreover, this figure only includes TV licence holders who refused to pay. It doesn’t count households that should have a TV licence but don’t.

The trend of TV licence avoidance is a significant concern for the broadcaster, as it has only increased since 2019. Avoidance rates from 2019 to 2024 were as follows:

2019 — 69%

— 69% 2020 — 81%

— 81% 2021 — 82%

— 82% 2022 — 82%

— 82% 2023 — 84%

— 84% 2024 — 86%

The e-toll scheme reached a similar fate. Many motorists in Gauteng intentionally avoided paying their e-toll accounts after the system was forced upon them.

The scheme ended in April 2024, after first being implemented in Gauteng in December 2013. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) played a vital role in fighting the system.

The civil action organisation was at the forefront of protesting the implementation of e-tolls in 2013, and its lawyers helped defend 2,028 cases on behalf of e-toll defaulters who received summons.

Questions over driving licence printer backup

Presenting her department’s budget speech in July, transport minister Barbara Creecy announced an agreement with Home Affairs’ Government Printing Works to assist with printing licence cards.

She said her department entered into a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Government Printing Works. However, very little about the agreement is known to the public.

“To ensure we have a backup solution, we have signed an MOU with the Government Printing Works,” Creecy said.

“We expect that this backup solution will be able to print driver’s license cards within three months.”

While the apparent solution to this problem would be to procure a new printer, the country has had some difficulty doing so over the past few years.

The transport department awarded Idemia the contract to procure new driving licence printers in August 2024.

However, the tender has since been cancelled after Outa brought significant irregularities in the tender adjudication process to light, which the Auditor-General of South Africa confirmed.

Afriforum wrote to Home Affairs minister Leon Schreiber to enquire about his department’s MOU with the Department of Transport.

“Afriforum wants to know from Schreiber whether this agreement was indeed entered into, what the content of the agreement is, and whether the Government Printing Works has the necessary printer to print the cards,” it said.

The civil rights organisation previously addressed its enquiry to Government Printing Works, but it was referred back to the Department of Transport, and the question remained unanswered.

Boshoff said there was no reason for the apparent secrecy surrounding the Department of Transport’s MOU with the Government Printing Works.