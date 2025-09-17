New R340,000 electric car with load-shedding backup launches in South Africa

BYD has announced official pricing for the Dolphin Surf, an affordable electric vehicle (EV) built with the carmaker’s Blade Battery technology. Prices start at R339,900.

The Chinese car giant will sell two trim levels in South Africa: the Dolphin Surf Comfort and the Dolphin Surf Dynamic. Pricing for the Dynamic starts at R389,900.

The pricing makes the BYD Dolphin Surf the most affordable EV for sale in South Africa at the time of writing. The next-most affordable EV is the Dayun S5 Standard at R399,900.

“BYD has officially launched the BYD Dolphin Surf in South Africa, marking a significant milestone in making electric mobility accessible to everyday drivers across the country,” the company said.

“Stylish, practical, and priced to sit firmly in the mass-market bracket, the Dolphin Surf is set to transform the local automotive landscape by proving that electric vehicles can be both affordable and aspirational.”

The Dolphin Surf features BYD’s Blade Battery and e-Platform 3.0 technologies, which deliver unmatched safety, efficiency, and performance.

The Comfort model has a 30kWh battery, providing a WLTP combined range of 232km on a single charge.

A 55kW electric motor drives the front wheels, and the car supports a maximum direct current (DC) charging rate of 30kW.

The Dynamic model packs a 38.8kWh battery that supports a maximum DC charging rate of 40kW and offers a WLTP combined range of 295km. It also features a 55kW front-wheel-drive motor.

BYD says the Dynamic’s maximum DC charging rate of 40kW will charge the vehicle from 30% to 80% in 30 minutes.

The 55kW front-wheel-drive motor featured in both BYD Dolphin Surf models produces 135nm of torque. Both models have a similar top speed of 130km/h.

Given the larger battery and similar motor power, the Dynamic model is slightly slower than the Comfort, reaching 100km/h in 15.5 seconds, compared to the Comfort’s 14.2 seconds.

Mobile load-shedding backup

The BYD Dolphin Surf also features Vehicle-to-Load (VtoL) functionality, enabling users to power external devices with the car’s battery, which could be helpful during power outages.

“Each vehicle includes a 7kW Home Charger Wall Box, a 3-7 Charger, and a Vehicle-to-Load socket, ensuring a seamless charging experience from day one,” BYD said.

The Comfort’s 30kWh battery would power the average South African household on Eskom’s most common tariff for around 30 hours. The Dynamic’s larger battery extends this to nearly 39 hours.

According to BYD South Africa brand and marketing manager Ming Xing, the Dolphin Surf launch is a pivotal moment for electric mobility in the country.

“We are bringing a truly affordable and well-equipped urban electric vehicle to the mass market,” said Xing.

“We are confident that its combination of safety, range, and smart features, all at a highly competitive price point, will make it a game-changer.”

Regarding in-cabin equipment, both models feature a “connected cabin” experience, with a 10.1-inch touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, a 7-inch digital instrument panel, and voice control.

BYD said the voice control is activated by saying “Hi, BYD.” The cabin also features a 15W wireless charging pad and a built-in karaoke function.

BYD describes the Dolphin Surf’s exterior design as playful and sporty. It has a sleek roof and integrated rear spoiler, full-width LED taillights, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

“Practicality is a key design element, with 20 smart storage solutions throughout the cabin and a 230L boot capacity that expands to 930L with the seats down,” BYD said.

“Keyless entry via an NFC key and BYD App control further enhance the user experience.”

Both variations of the BYD Dolphin Surf are backed by a three-year, 60,000km service plan, a three-year, 100,000km complete vehicle warranty, and an eight-year, 200,000km battery warranty.

BYD Dolphin Surf