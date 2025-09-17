Electric car tax lie in South Africa

Contrary to what is frequently reported in the media and repeated by members of the public, South Africa does not impose special additional import taxes on electric vehicles.

Only electric vehicles (EVs) from one region have a higher import duty than petrol and diesel models from that same region.

However, that higher EV import duty is equivalent to what is applied to nearly all other vehicles imported from the rest of the world.

MyBroadband recently discussed the ongoing debate around import taxes on EVs with a senior executive in a prominent e-mobility company in South Africa.

We were surprised to learn that the executive was not supportive of a reduction in EV import taxes, despite the positive impact that this could have on his business.

He explained that he regularly had to correct people complaining about high import taxes on EVs and clarify what was really going on.

He highlighted that the import duty on almost all cars coming into South Africa is currently 25% of the declared value, the same duty that applies to EVs.

The only exceptions are petrol and diesel cars imported from Europe and the UK, which have a reduced duty of 18% thanks to a reciprocal trade agreement.

The existing agreement is due to be reviewed, and the Clean Trade and Investment Partnership agreement, launched in March 2025, specifically references action points for reviewing the tariffs of EVs.

However, this is unlikely to change the fact that the most affordable EVs in South Africa will be from China, whose vehicles are subject to the same 25% tariff that applies to the rest of the world.

China can make EVs at a lower cost primarily due to its cheap labour, economies of scale, well-developed supply chain, and easy access to key minerals.

If the import duty on EVs from Europe and the UK is revised to 18%, imported cars from that region should have a better chance of competing with current affordable models in South Africa coming from China.

However, dropping the import duty on EVs or any other cars from China would spell disaster for South Africa’s local vehicle manufacturing industry, which is already bleeding sales and jobs.

The table below summarises the import duties that apply to internal combustion engine vehicles and fully-electric models in South Africa.

Import source Petrol and diesel Electric Europe and the UK 18% 25% SADC region Reduced or duty-free Reduced or duty-free Rest of the world 25% 25%

The bottom line: It’s not import taxes, EVs are just more expensive

The reality is that EVs are more expensive on average than petrol and diesel cars due to the high cost of their most expensive component — the battery pack.

However, analysts expect EVs to reach upfront price parity with petrol and diesel cars by 2026 or 2027.

This is being driven by the substantial decline in the price of lithium carbonate, one of the key components of EV batteries.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has previously announced that the government plans to offer consumer incentives, potentially subsidies or tax rebates, to accelerate EV uptake.

However, prematurely providing financial benefits for imported cars could be enormously costly to local manufacturing.

Carmakers with South African operations will only start receiving a 150% tax rebate on investments in alternative propulsion manufacturing equipment from April 2026.

The executive told MyBroadband they would rather see EVs sold on their biggest merits — a better driving experience and lower running costs — than have the vehicles enjoy preferential tax treatment.

They also said that one of the common marketing points for EVs — the fact that they are better for the environment — is not what really makes them appealing to buyers.