What’s Next – inDrive’s Ashif Black on the company’s key differentiators in the e-hailing industry

In this What’s Next with Aki Anastasiou interview, Ashif Black discusses how inDrive has established itself in the local market.

Black is a well-regarded leader in the mobility and technology sectors and has over eight years of practical experience driving operational growth, innovation, and community impact.

He currently works as the Country Representative for inDrive in South Africa and previously served as a Senior Business Development Specialist at the company.

Before joining inDrive, Black worked at Bolt for almost six years, serving in multiple notable positions, such as Operations Manager, Operations Team Lead, and Operations Specialist.

Black’s other experiences include working as a Customer Relationship Management Consultant for Blue Label Telecoms and a Senior Data Specialist for Vodacom.

He holds a PC Engineering degree from Havatech, a Computer Systems Analysis degree from the University of Cape Town, and a Business Analytics degree from Harvard Business School.

The interview

In this What’s Next interview, Black explains what inDrive’s mission is and what differentiates it from its competitors when it comes to attracting drivers.

He then outlines the main benefits of choosing inDrive as a passenger, and how inDrive secures the safety of both its passengers and its drivers.

Black also touches on how inDrive’s global footprint benefits its local operations, before unpacking inDrive’s wide range of delivery and courier services.

He concludes the interview by discussing the biggest trends he’s tracking in the ride-hailing industry.

Watch the full interview with Ashif Black below.