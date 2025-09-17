One final hammer blow in South African e-toll fight

The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has filed legal action requesting that the High Court order the South African National Roads Agency (Sanral) to abandon collecting outstanding e-toll debts.

Many Gauteng motorists intentionally avoided paying their e-toll accounts after the system was forced upon them in December 2013. Outa played a critical role in fighting the system.

The e-toll system was shut down in Gauteng in April 2024, roughly five years after the Sanral board resolved to suspend the e-toll debt collection.

Outa filed its application on 20 August 2025 as case number 2025-142155. It lists Sanral and the ministers of finance, transport, and environmental affairs as respondents.

It also names the director-general of forestry, fisheries, and the environment, and the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service (Sars).

“The applicants are Outa and 2,028 e-toll defendants, individuals, and businesses, whom Outa has been defending for years in terms of its E-Toll Defence Umbrella,” the civil action organisation said.

“Sanral has indicated that it intends to oppose Outa’s application. No other responses have been received so far.”

The notice of motion requests that the High Court declare that Sanral has abandoned its debt claims against the 2,028 defendants, subsequently removing their matters from the court system.

Should it be successful, Sanral’s claims against the defendants will fall away, and Outa has also requested that the court force Sanral to pay its legal costs in the cases.

“Outa argues that Sanral effectively abandoned the cases after the entity’s board resolved in March 2019 to suspend the e-toll debt collection,” it said.

“In the six years since then, Sanral has taken no further steps on these cases, and Outa is now seeking legal finality on the matters.”

Billing from overhead e-toll gantries through the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project stopped in early April 2024, after most of the province’s motorists refused to pay for years.

At the time, Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage said motorists with outstanding debts shouldn’t pay as there was no immediate clear benefit nor any suggestion that failing to pay would result in punishment.

Questions about e-toll speed cameras

Editorial credit: Roxane 134 / Shutterstock.com

Following the decision to abandon the e-toll scheme, government entities emphasised that the system would not become an expensive white elephant.

They said the gantries could be used for CCTV and average speed over distance monitoring. However, the managing director of Driving.co.za, Rob Handfield-Jones, said the plans may not hold water.

He said the delay in announcing average speed over distance capabilities suggested “insurmountable” technical issues with repurposing the cameras.

Citing a reliable source, Handfield-Jones explained that Sanral had not prosecuted e-toll defaulters because the gantry cameras had not been certified adequately for years.

Although the cameras were eventually regularised according to the Legal Metrology Act, Handfield-Jones said their technical suitability for speed limit enforcement remained questionable.

He provided an example of one high-profile case that happened after the regularisation, where the cameras’ data proved useless for average speed over distance measurement.

In February 2014, a prominent politician’s son crashed his Porsche into a minibus taxi on an e-tolled highway in Johannesburg, killing one passenger.

Prosecutors obtained gantry data, including timing between gantry passes, to determine whether the politician’s son exceeded the speed limit.

However, Handfield-Jones said the data wasn’t reliable: “One gantry pass wasn’t recorded at all, and the timings of others were impossible,” he said.

As a result, the Randburg Magistrates Court found that the driver wasn’t guilty of culpable homicide as there wasn’t evidence to prove he was driving negligently when the accident occurred.

Handfield-Jones said he believes the gantry cameras may not be evidentiary-quality to the extent that dedicated average speed over distance cameras are in establishing a concrete criminal case.