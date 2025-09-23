Top electric carmaker rules out South Africa

Hyundai South Africa CEO Stanley Anderson says he doesn’t see a future for electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, with sales making up less than 1% of the total market.

The carmaker sells various popular EV models in Europe, the United States, and its home country, South Korea. However, it is unlikely they’ll come to South Africa.

“I don’t see a future for EVs in our country. Current sales of electric vehicles are less than 1% of the total market,” Anderson told SABC News.

“As a brand, we have many electric vehicle models available to us, to our market, but it’s just not viable.”

In contrast, Absa vehicle and asset finance managing executive Charl Potgieter believes adopting electric cars will accelerate in South Africa.

“There’s already adoption of electric vehicles in South Africa. We believe that adoption will accelerate as the price point of these vehicles comes down,” he told SABC News.

“We’re already seeing some manufacturers bringing vehicles in at very accessible price ranges … so we believe that it will accelerate.”

Potgieter said it will take time as South African consumers are still concerned about infrastructure challenges, load-shedding, charging station availability, and the convenience of charging.

DigiCars’ chief marketing officer, Asheen Dayal, agreed and added that he believes concerns over load-shedding are fading.

“Some of our energy crisis is somewhat averted right now, so we don’t have that problem anymore,” he said.

“Consumers also get the savings for not using fuel. If you work it out, rand-for-rand, in terms of the electrical cost, you’re basically saving up to 50% of your fuel cost per month.”

Although the country’s adoption of EVs was slow to start, the pace is increasing. As Potgieter mentioned, carmakers have launched EVs with increasingly competitive price tags locally.

One such example is the recently launched BYD Dolphin Surf, which starts at R339,900 and offers a range of up to 232km on a single charge in the base “Comfort” model.

The higher-specced Dolphin Surf Dynamic starts at R399,900, and its larger battery capacity extends its driving range to 295km.

Bad news for long-distance EV journeys in South Africa

Charging a Volvo XC40 Recharge at the Bergview Engen 1-Stop in Harrismith.

While carmakers are launching electric models with greater ranges — BMW’s recently launched iX3, with a range of up to 800km, for example — charging infrastructure along South Africa’s highways is lacking.

Moreover, South African motorists should not expect the promised expansion of public EV charging stations to happen quickly.

The National Automobile Association of South Africa (Naamsa) recently told MyBroadband that a project to roll out 120 more stations nationwide had not reached financial close. It was first announced in August 2023.

At the time, Naamsa said it was coordinating the deployment of more than 100 new EV charging stations on behalf of its members, which include carmakers, importers, and distributors.

The organisation’s CEO, Mikel Mabasa, said the tender’s adjudication had been finalised and a recommendation made to Naamsa’s principals regarding the preferred bidder.

The project has not delivered a single new charging station two years later, while private charge point operators (CPOs) have gradually expanded their networks.

Naamsa recently told MyBroadband that the project is envisioned to take five to seven years, by which time South Africa’s roads are expected to be home to thousands more EVs.

The organisations declined to provide specific launch dates for the first stations to roll out, assuring that phase 1 would begin “shortly.”

Naamsa would also not divulge the locations of the planned stations, as it considered this information proprietary to the business case.