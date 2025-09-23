Big questions about new speed limits for South Africa

South Africa’s Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) has been quiet about its February 2022 proposal to implement a blanket 10km/h speed limit reduction on the country’s roads.

The Department of Transport-managed entity’s proposal would reduce the residential speed limit to 50km/h and highway speed limits to 110km/h.

Given the lack of updates, MyBroadband asked the RTMC if the speed limit reduction was still under consideration or if the proposal had been scrapped, but it hadn’t answered our questions by publication.

The speed limit reduction was one of several proposals the entity made while presenting its 365 Campaign before Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Transport.

“We also have, as part of the overall 365 campaign, a focus on speed reduction,” the RTMC said.

The 365 campaign prioritises areas with high levels of conflict between vulnerable road users, including pedestrians and cyclists, and motor vehicles.

The RTMC’s chief communication officer, Simon Zwane, said the speed limit changes would align South Africa’s road laws with the United Nations’ recommendations to reduce speeds by 10km/h.

He added that the decision was binding for South Africa as a member of the United Nations roads council. He said the government also favoured a move to lower limits.

However, he noted that authorities had yet to commence the formal process of implementing the speed limit changes. The RTMC proposed the following adjustments:

Reducing South Africa’s 60km/h speed limit on public roads in urban areas to 50km/h

speed limit on public roads in urban areas to Reducing the 100km/h limit on public roads outside of urban areas to 90km/h

limit on public roads outside of urban areas to Reducing the 120km/h highway speed limit to 110km/h

The United Nations doesn’t recommend specific speed limits for public roads outside of urban areas and highways.

However, the 2020 Stockholm Declaration saw member states resolve to mandate a maximum speed of 30km/h where vulnerable road users and vehicles mix frequently, except where evidence exists that higher limits are safe.

While the Stockholm Declaration isn’t enforceable, being a legally non-binding document, it has significant legal and practical importance for United Nations members.

Some sense but little evidence

Rob Handfield-Jones, Driving.co.za managing director

According to Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones, reducing speed limits from 60km/h to 50km/h in built-up areas makes sense and would likely impact road fatalities.

However, no evidence suggests that reducing South Africa’s 100km/h and 120km/h speed limits will help reduce road deaths.

“From 60km/h to 50km/h, there are definite safety benefits associated with that,” said Handfield-Jones.

“It stands to reason because urban areas are the areas where you have more activity, and if you reduce speed limits, drivers have more time to notice and react to hazards.”

However, he said doing the same on major roads and highways won’t have the desired result.

“It’s a different picture, and there’s no evidence at all that reducing speed limits on high-speed roads leads to better safety,” he added.

Handfield-Jones used Germany’s Autobahns — sections of highway with no enforceable speed limits — as an example, saying they are some of the safest high-speed roads worldwide.

“Countries like Australia, on their highest-speed roads, have actually increased speed limits recently, and they haven’t noticed an increase in fatalities,” he added.

South Africa has high road fatality statistics. However, Handfield-Jones highlighted that a large portion of road deaths relate to pedestrian fatalities, rather than vehicle occupants.

“About 40% of annual fatalities are pedestrians, and that’s a state that’s been stable for about 40 years now,” he said.

“Especially before 1994, road builders were relatively unconcerned about slapping high-speed roads through the middle of settlements.”

Considering many of these areas lack bridges and tunnels for residents to cross high-speed roads, they are forced to risk crossing them.

Handfield-Jones highlighted educating South Africa’s pedestrian population as a significant challenge due to the country’s lower literacy and education levels.

“Most drivers are educated and they’re easy to reach,” he said.

“It’s always been a question of mine why the government isn’t going after drivers to educate them better on how to avoid pedestrian crashes.”