Good news for South Africans who want to buy an electric car

South Africans in the market for a used electric vehicle (EV) will find that many more affordable options have become available in recent months.

In a previous analysis of used EV pricing in May 2025, MyBroadband found 33 used EVs listed for less than R500,000 on the popular vehicle classifieds website Cars.co.za.

In our latest assessment, there were 49 EV listings on the platform for under half a million rand, including a luxury brand option.

For those with slightly more to spend, the EV listings under R1 million also increased from 104 to 156, with options from sought-after brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo entering the picture.

EVs tend to depreciate faster than internal combustion engine models. This is largely due to continued public scepticism about battery longevity and concerns over long-term support from lesser-known brands.

The perceived lack of public EV charging infrastructure in South Africa likely also contributes to the negative perception of these vehicles.

While over 400 of these chargers are available across the country, many non-EV drivers are unaware of them.

The launch of more affordable models like the BYD Dolphin Surf and the Dongfeng Box is also expected to significantly impact the prices of similarly priced used models.

The rapid depreciation may be unsettling for an early adopter who plans to sell their EV in the near future.

However, it’s music to the ears for those shopping around for a bargain on a used car, especially considering EVs have fewer mechanical bits and maintenance issues to be concerned about.

It is still advisable to ensure that any secondhand vehicle does not have hidden issues. For a used EV, it is an especially good idea to check the state of health of the battery, the most expensive component.

In general, however, more than 20% degradation should only be seen after eight years or 200,000km of driving.

Iconic EV drops near R200,000

The BMW i3 is one of the oldest mass-produced EVs and enjoys somewhat of a cult following.

For our latest analysis, we focused specifically on passenger models that are capable of driving at least 100km/h. Therefore, budget options like the Eleksa CityBug were excluded.

The most affordable option was the BMW i3, with one 2015 model with 130,462km on the clock priced at R207,900.

While that is a substantial 61% cheaper than new, it is not bad considering the i3 is a decade old. There were plenty more i3s to choose from for less than R300,000.

Among the other noteworthy vehicles that have dropped below R500,000 since our last analysis was the Jaguar i-Pace.

At the time of publication, one 2019 i-Pace model with 75,810km on the clock was available at R483,900, which is 75% less than it cost new.

Many other i-Pace models were available between R500,000 and R800,000, all for less than half their price when new.

Other EVs that were available for more than 40% less than their price when new included the BMW iX3, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mercedes-Benz EQA, and Mercedes-Benz EQB.

The table below summarises the most affordable used EV models in South Africa on Cars.co.za in September 2025, with prices under R800,000.