Good news for South Africans who want to buy an electric car

South Africans in the market for a used electric vehicle (EV) will find that many more affordable options have become available in recent months.

In a previous analysis of used EV pricing in May 2025, MyBroadband found 33 used EVs listed for less than R500,000 on the popular vehicle classifieds website Cars.co.za.

In our latest assessment, there were 49 EV listings on the platform for under half a million rand, including a luxury brand option.

For those with slightly more to spend, the EV listings under R1 million also increased from 104 to 156, with options from sought-after brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo entering the picture.

EVs tend to depreciate faster than internal combustion engine models. This is largely due to continued public scepticism about battery longevity and concerns over long-term support from lesser-known brands.

The perceived lack of public EV charging infrastructure in South Africa likely also contributes to the negative perception of these vehicles.

While over 400 of these chargers are available across the country, many non-EV drivers are unaware of them.

The launch of more affordable models like the BYD Dolphin Surf and the Dongfeng Box is also expected to significantly impact the prices of similarly priced used models.

The rapid depreciation may be unsettling for an early adopter who plans to sell their EV in the near future.

However, it’s music to the ears for those shopping around for a bargain on a used car, especially considering EVs have fewer mechanical bits and maintenance issues to be concerned about.

It is still advisable to ensure that any secondhand vehicle does not have hidden issues. For a used EV, it is an especially good idea to check the state of health of the battery, the most expensive component.

In general, however, more than 20% degradation should only be seen after eight years or 200,000km of driving.

Iconic EV drops near R200,000

The BMW i3 is one of the oldest mass-produced EVs and enjoys somewhat of a cult following.

For our latest analysis, we focused specifically on passenger models that are capable of driving at least 100km/h. Therefore, budget options like the Eleksa CityBug were excluded.

The most affordable option was the BMW i3, with one 2015 model with 130,462km on the clock priced at R207,900.

While that is a substantial 61% cheaper than new, it is not bad considering the i3 is a decade old. There were plenty more i3s to choose from for less than R300,000.

Among the other noteworthy vehicles that have dropped below R500,000 since our last analysis was the Jaguar i-Pace.

At the time of publication, one 2019 i-Pace model with 75,810km on the clock was available at R483,900, which is 75% less than it cost new.

Many other i-Pace models were available between R500,000 and R800,000, all for less than half their price when new.

Other EVs that were available for more than 40% less than their price when new included the BMW iX3, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mercedes-Benz EQA, and Mercedes-Benz EQB.

The table below summarises the most affordable used EV models in South Africa on Cars.co.za in September 2025, with prices under R800,000.

Model  Original new priceMost affordable used price in May 2025 Most affordable used price in September 2025Change from newYear and mileage on most affordable model 
BMW i3 R532,500 R249,900 R207,900-61%2015
130,462km
Dayun Yeuhu S5StandardR399,900R399,900R330,000-17%2025
100km
Mini Hatch Cooper SE R681,000 R418,900 R369,900-46%2022
56,00km
BYD Dolphin Standard Range R539,990 R439,890 R399,900-26%2024
31,300km
GWM Ora 03 300 Super Luxury R686,950 R469,995 R419,990-39%2024
11,500km
Jaguar I-Pace 90kWhR1,920,700 R557,900 R483,900-75%2019
75,810km
GWM Ora 03 400 Ultra Luxury R805,950 R605,900 R529,900-34%2024
16,627km
GWM Ora 04 400 GT Ultra Luxury R835,950 R569,900 R539,900-35% 2023
501km
BYD Dolphin Extended RangeR599,900None availableR554,800-8%2025
35,000km
BYD Atto 3 Standard Range R768,000 R599,900 R619,900-19%2024
24,500km 
Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge R1,108,000 R679,950 R623,900-44%2023
16,289km
Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge R1,285,000 R699,895 R633,900-51%2022
26,000km
BYD Atto 3 Extended Range R835,000 R659,890 R649,890-22%2025
21,249km
Mercedes-Benz EQA 250 R1,174,00Not availableR699,900-40%2023
35,000km
Mini Hatch Cooper SE new modelR802,000Not availableR739,000-8%2025
4,950km
BMW iX3R1,290,000Not availableR759,900-41%2022
41,000km
Volvo XC40 Recharge Single Motor PlusR1,108,00Not availableR759,950-31%2024
13,000km
Volvo EX30 Core Single MotorR835,500Not availableR769,900-8%2025
50km
Volvo EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended RangeR965,900Not availableR769,900-20%2024
23,301km
Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic  R1,374 500R786,400 R789,900-43%2022
28,000km 
BMW iX1 xDrive 30 M SportR1,180,00Not availableR789,990-33%2023
42,000km
