Good news for South Africans who want to buy an electric car
South Africans in the market for a used electric vehicle (EV) will find that many more affordable options have become available in recent months.
In a previous analysis of used EV pricing in May 2025, MyBroadband found 33 used EVs listed for less than R500,000 on the popular vehicle classifieds website Cars.co.za.
In our latest assessment, there were 49 EV listings on the platform for under half a million rand, including a luxury brand option.
For those with slightly more to spend, the EV listings under R1 million also increased from 104 to 156, with options from sought-after brands like BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo entering the picture.
EVs tend to depreciate faster than internal combustion engine models. This is largely due to continued public scepticism about battery longevity and concerns over long-term support from lesser-known brands.
The perceived lack of public EV charging infrastructure in South Africa likely also contributes to the negative perception of these vehicles.
While over 400 of these chargers are available across the country, many non-EV drivers are unaware of them.
The launch of more affordable models like the BYD Dolphin Surf and the Dongfeng Box is also expected to significantly impact the prices of similarly priced used models.
The rapid depreciation may be unsettling for an early adopter who plans to sell their EV in the near future.
However, it’s music to the ears for those shopping around for a bargain on a used car, especially considering EVs have fewer mechanical bits and maintenance issues to be concerned about.
It is still advisable to ensure that any secondhand vehicle does not have hidden issues. For a used EV, it is an especially good idea to check the state of health of the battery, the most expensive component.
In general, however, more than 20% degradation should only be seen after eight years or 200,000km of driving.
Iconic EV drops near R200,000
For our latest analysis, we focused specifically on passenger models that are capable of driving at least 100km/h. Therefore, budget options like the Eleksa CityBug were excluded.
The most affordable option was the BMW i3, with one 2015 model with 130,462km on the clock priced at R207,900.
While that is a substantial 61% cheaper than new, it is not bad considering the i3 is a decade old. There were plenty more i3s to choose from for less than R300,000.
Among the other noteworthy vehicles that have dropped below R500,000 since our last analysis was the Jaguar i-Pace.
At the time of publication, one 2019 i-Pace model with 75,810km on the clock was available at R483,900, which is 75% less than it cost new.
Many other i-Pace models were available between R500,000 and R800,000, all for less than half their price when new.
Other EVs that were available for more than 40% less than their price when new included the BMW iX3, Volvo XC40 Recharge, Mercedes-Benz EQA, and Mercedes-Benz EQB.
The table below summarises the most affordable used EV models in South Africa on Cars.co.za in September 2025, with prices under R800,000.
|Model
|Original new price
|Most affordable used price in May 2025
|Most affordable used price in September 2025
|Change from new
|Year and mileage on most affordable model
|BMW i3
|R532,500
|R249,900
|R207,900
|-61%
|2015
130,462km
|Dayun Yeuhu S5Standard
|R399,900
|R399,900
|R330,000
|-17%
|2025
100km
|Mini Hatch Cooper SE
|R681,000
|R418,900
|R369,900
|-46%
|2022
56,00km
|BYD Dolphin Standard Range
|R539,990
|R439,890
|R399,900
|-26%
|2024
31,300km
|GWM Ora 03 300 Super Luxury
|R686,950
|R469,995
|R419,990
|-39%
|2024
11,500km
|Jaguar I-Pace 90kWh
|R1,920,700
|R557,900
|R483,900
|-75%
|2019
75,810km
|GWM Ora 03 400 Ultra Luxury
|R805,950
|R605,900
|R529,900
|-34%
|2024
16,627km
|GWM Ora 04 400 GT Ultra Luxury
|R835,950
|R569,900
|R539,900
|-35%
| 2023
501km
|BYD Dolphin Extended Range
|R599,900
|None available
|R554,800
|-8%
|2025
35,000km
|BYD Atto 3 Standard Range
|R768,000
|R599,900
|R619,900
|-19%
|2024
24,500km
|Volvo XC40 P6 Recharge
|R1,108,000
|R679,950
|R623,900
|-44%
|2023
16,289km
|Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge
|R1,285,000
|R699,895
|R633,900
|-51%
|2022
26,000km
|BYD Atto 3 Extended Range
|R835,000
|R659,890
|R649,890
|-22%
|2025
21,249km
|Mercedes-Benz EQA 250
|R1,174,00
|Not available
|R699,900
|-40%
|2023
35,000km
|Mini Hatch Cooper SE new model
|R802,000
|Not available
|R739,000
|-8%
|2025
4,950km
|BMW iX3
|R1,290,000
|Not available
|R759,900
|-41%
|2022
41,000km
|Volvo XC40 Recharge Single Motor Plus
|R1,108,00
|Not available
|R759,950
|-31%
|2024
13,000km
|Volvo EX30 Core Single Motor
|R835,500
|Not available
|R769,900
|-8%
|2025
50km
|Volvo EX30 Ultra Single Motor Extended Range
|R965,900
|Not available
|R769,900
|-20%
|2024
23,301km
|Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic
|R1,374 500
|R786,400
|R789,900
|-43%
|2022
28,000km
|BMW iX1 xDrive 30 M Sport
|R1,180,00
|Not available
|R789,990
|-33%
|2023
42,000km