The Department of Transport has accelerated the clearing of the backlog of driving licence cards that emerged earlier in 2025 due to another breakdown of the country’s only card printer.

The 27-year-old machine suffered a three-month outage between February and May 2025, resulting in a backlog of 756,227 cards.

Shortly after the machine was returned to operation, the department said it aimed to clear the backlog within four to six months from 8 May 2025.

Based on that timeframe, the backlog would have been cleared between September and November 2025.

However, in the first three months of printing since the machine was returned to service, the catch-up rate was far too slow to achieve this.

As of 11 August 2025, the backlog stood at 539,947 cards. That meant the department was reducing the backlog by roughly 2,187 cards per day.

At that rate, the department would only have cleared the backlog by early 2026, much later than it had planned.

In more recent feedback, transport department spokesperson Collen Msibi said that the number of outstanding cards had plummeted to 336,028 by 13 September 2025.

The additional 203,919 cards cleared from the backlog in just about a month works out to a daily catch-up of about 6,179 cards, almost three times more than in the first three months after the breakdown.

If the department maintained this pace, the backlog could be cleared by mid-November 2025, although Msibi told MyBroadband the goal was to clear the backlog by December.

He also said the department had printed 1,307,526 driving licence cards between 8 May and 15 September 2025, working out to about 10,058 cards per day.

Msibi previously told MyBroadband the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) could produce 7,440 cards on a normal workday.

The higher output is due to DLCA staff working overtime shifts. Even so, the current output is still only about half of the potential 22,320 cards that it can produce daily at full capacity.

Despite gains in clearing the backlog, the turnaround time from application to card delivery is still much longer than usual.

Motorists can expect to wait roughly two months for a new card, compared to two to four weeks under normal circumstances.

Big questions about a new backup solution

DLCA employee next to the driver’s licence card printer

While the machine has become fragile and subject to breakdowns, future downtime should have a lower impact.

The Government Printing Works (GPW) has signed a memorandum of understanding with the department to provide a backup solution, which should be ready by October 2025.

While this would help fend off future challenges, the readiness of a backup printer has raised questions about the department’s justification for using an expensive, specialised printer to produce the cards.

Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones has suggested that outsourcing the original card production contract at a cost of R650 million in the 1990s may not have served any rational purpose.

“After years of relying on a machine that keeps breaking down, it’s miraculously discovered that GPW has unused production capacity lying idle,” he said.

Handfield-Jones said if it turned out that the country did not need a special machine, Parliament should investigate.

“If the department has been economical with the truth about driving licence card production, that is, in my view, a very severe breach of trust with the public,” he said.

“It seems that, yet again, South Africans must decide whether their government has been corrupt or merely incompetent.”

The department has claimed it has centralised printing to a single printer and location to prevent corruption and the production of fraudulent cards.