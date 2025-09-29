Motoring29.09.2025

Important information about new traffic fine rules in South Africa

Fines SA has warned South African motorists and businesses to prepare for stricter unpaid fine penalties after the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) comes into effect.

Following a 17-year pilot in Johannesburg and Tshwane, Aarto’s national expansion will commence on 1 December 2025.

69 municipalities will adopt the system on that date. The remaining municipalities will roll out Aarto in their jurisdictions on 1 April 2026.

The primary change the legislation will bring is dividing road law violations into two categories — minor infringements and serious offences.

Infringements will be handled through an administrative process by the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), while offences will be subject to legal processes, like all current violations.

Fines SA CEO Barry Berman warned that the legislation is rewriting the rules of the road and could have drastic consequences for those who don’t take their fines seriously.

“With the Aarto rollout just weeks away, motorists are urged to check and settle any outstanding fines to avoid being caught out when the new rules take effect.”

“Ignoring or mishandling fines could mean losing your licence or being unable to renew your car registration,” Berman said.

In addition to stricter unpaid fine penalties, Fines SA said motorists should be aware of the new Aarto licence demerit system, which will come into effect on 1 September 2026.

Similar demerit point systems are used in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and parts of Europe and the United States.

In addition to financial penalties, motorists get points on their licence. Collecting too many over a short period will result in temporary suspension of the licence.

In the case of Aarto, the threshold for suspension is 15 points. For every point above that, the motorist’s licence will be suspended for three months. At the same time, one point will expire every three months.

Points range from one to six, depending on the seriousness of the violation. For example, failing to use indicators is worth one point, while exceeding a 120km/h speed limit by more than 40km/h is worth six.

Settle fines early

This infographic provides a detailed explanation of motorists’ options when disputing an infringement notice or offence under Aarto.

Fines SA pointed out that the rollout will coincide with the year-end travel season, when roadblocks and compliance checks peak.

“Motorists travelling for the holidays risk heavy penalties if they are unaware of the new system or if they pay fines through unverified channels,” the company said.

Berman recommended that people pay their outstanding fines as soon as possible to start with a clean slate and prevent unnecessary penalties.

In addition to higher fines for violations, an important change to be aware of is that fines not settled within 32 days may lose the 50% early settlement discount.

Fines SA also cautioned people to be on the lookout for a surge in fraudsters exploiting the rollout to steal people’s money or information through fake “ghost” fines in SMSes, WhatsApps, and on websites.

Businesses will also need to sharpen up compliance, as they must nominate responsible drivers in their fleets to ensure demerit points are allocated to the correct licence.

The tables below show some of the fines and penalty points associated with various infringements and offences that will apply once Aarto is implemented.

Non-speeding violations

ViolationFine amountDemerit points
Disobeying a stop sign or traffic lightR7502
Failing to use indicatorsR5001
Driving without a licenceR1,2504
Driving unregistered vehicleR1,0003
Driving vehicle without valid licence discR1,0003
Driving vehicle with one number plateR5002
Driving vehicle without number platesCriminal offence — Court hearing6
Failing to keep leftR1,0003
Failing to stop at an accidentCriminal offence — Court hearing6
Driving under the influenceCriminal offence — Court hearing6
Furnishing false informationCriminal offence — Court hearing6

Speeding violations

Speed above limitFinePenalty points
Urban 60km/h zones
11km/h to 12km/hR4001
13km/h to 14km/hR6001
15km/h to 16km/hR8002
17km/h to 18km/hR1,0002
19km/h to 20km/hR1,4002
21km/h to 22km/hR1,8003
23km/h to 24km/hR2,2003
25km/h to 26km/hR2,6003
27km/h to 28km/hR3,0004
29km/h to 30km/hR3,2005
30+km/hArrest6
Rural 100km/h zones
11km/h to 12km/hR4001
13km/h to 14km/hR6001
15km/h to 16km/hR8002
17km/h to 18km/hR1,0002
19km/h to 20km/hR1,2002
21km/h to 22km/hR1,4002
23km/h to 24km/hR1,6002
25km/h to 26km/hR1,8003
27km/h to 28km/hR2,0003
29km/h to 30km/hR2,2004
31km/h to 32km/hR2,4004
33km/h to 34km/hR2,6004
35km/h to 36km/hR2,8005
37km/h to 38km/hR3,0005
39km/h to 40km/hR3,2005
40+km/hArrest6
Freeway 120km/h zones
11km/h to 12km/hR4001
13km/h to 14km/hR6001
15km/h to 16km/hR8002
17km/h to 18km/hR1,0002
19km/h to 20km/hR1,2002
21km/h to 22km/hR1,4002
23km/h to 24km/hR1,6002
25km/h to 26km/hR1,8003
27km/h to 28km/hR2,0003
29km/h to 30km/hR2,2004
31km/h to 32km/hR2,4004
33km/h to 34km/hR2,6004
35km/h to 36km/hR2,8005
37km/h to 38km/hR3,0005
39km/h to 40km/hR3,2005
40+km/hArrest6
