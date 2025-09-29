Important information about new traffic fine rules in South Africa

Fines SA has warned South African motorists and businesses to prepare for stricter unpaid fine penalties after the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences (Aarto) comes into effect.

Following a 17-year pilot in Johannesburg and Tshwane, Aarto’s national expansion will commence on 1 December 2025.

69 municipalities will adopt the system on that date. The remaining municipalities will roll out Aarto in their jurisdictions on 1 April 2026.

The primary change the legislation will bring is dividing road law violations into two categories — minor infringements and serious offences.

Infringements will be handled through an administrative process by the Road Traffic Infringement Agency (RTIA), while offences will be subject to legal processes, like all current violations.

Fines SA CEO Barry Berman warned that the legislation is rewriting the rules of the road and could have drastic consequences for those who don’t take their fines seriously.

“With the Aarto rollout just weeks away, motorists are urged to check and settle any outstanding fines to avoid being caught out when the new rules take effect.”

“Ignoring or mishandling fines could mean losing your licence or being unable to renew your car registration,” Berman said.

In addition to stricter unpaid fine penalties, Fines SA said motorists should be aware of the new Aarto licence demerit system, which will come into effect on 1 September 2026.

Similar demerit point systems are used in the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and parts of Europe and the United States.

In addition to financial penalties, motorists get points on their licence. Collecting too many over a short period will result in temporary suspension of the licence.

In the case of Aarto, the threshold for suspension is 15 points. For every point above that, the motorist’s licence will be suspended for three months. At the same time, one point will expire every three months.

Points range from one to six, depending on the seriousness of the violation. For example, failing to use indicators is worth one point, while exceeding a 120km/h speed limit by more than 40km/h is worth six.

Settle fines early

This infographic provides a detailed explanation of motorists’ options when disputing an infringement notice or offence under Aarto.

Fines SA pointed out that the rollout will coincide with the year-end travel season, when roadblocks and compliance checks peak.

“Motorists travelling for the holidays risk heavy penalties if they are unaware of the new system or if they pay fines through unverified channels,” the company said.

Berman recommended that people pay their outstanding fines as soon as possible to start with a clean slate and prevent unnecessary penalties.

In addition to higher fines for violations, an important change to be aware of is that fines not settled within 32 days may lose the 50% early settlement discount.

Fines SA also cautioned people to be on the lookout for a surge in fraudsters exploiting the rollout to steal people’s money or information through fake “ghost” fines in SMSes, WhatsApps, and on websites.

Businesses will also need to sharpen up compliance, as they must nominate responsible drivers in their fleets to ensure demerit points are allocated to the correct licence.

The tables below show some of the fines and penalty points associated with various infringements and offences that will apply once Aarto is implemented.

Non-speeding violations

Violation Fine amount Demerit points Disobeying a stop sign or traffic light R750 2 Failing to use indicators R500 1 Driving without a licence R1,250 4 Driving unregistered vehicle R1,000 3 Driving vehicle without valid licence disc R1,000 3 Driving vehicle with one number plate R500 2 Driving vehicle without number plates Criminal offence — Court hearing 6 Failing to keep left R1,000 3 Failing to stop at an accident Criminal offence — Court hearing 6 Driving under the influence Criminal offence — Court hearing 6 Furnishing false information Criminal offence — Court hearing 6

Speeding violations