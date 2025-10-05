Important information for electric car owners in South Africa

South Africans who currently own or plan to buy an electric vehicle (EV) can propose and vote for new charging station locations for rollout consideration by South Africa’s largest charge point operator (CPO).

Many non-EV drivers are not aware of the extensive network of 400 public EV chargers provided by GridCars, Rubicon, Chargify, and smaller private businesses across the country.

While many are concentrated in urban areas, there are also several available on popular long-distance routes.

For many years, it has been possible to cover major highways like the N1 between Johannesburg and Cape Town and N3 between Johannesburg and Durban with most EVs sold in the country.

Charging stations are expensive, and early mover CPOs face great financial risk if they roll out to a location and electricity sales at that point don’t reach a level where they deliver a return on investment.

Rolling out public chargers in less populated areas could be a big mistake unless there is clear demand for chargers there.

GridCars’ Chargepoint Voter provides a map of South Africa where EV drivers and members of the public can propose locations for new chargers and vote for other users’ submissions.

GridCars requires that users create an account to use the platform, providing their name, surname, cellphone number, and email address.

This is necessary to avoid abuse by people who may vote for their preferred site multiple times from different devices.

Once signed up, users can select a location on the map to suggest where they would like to see a charging station rolled out.

While submitting a location or voting for a station won’t guarantee rollout, GridCars has installed stations at numerous locations based on user submissions.

1,000 chargers in the pipeline

GridCars Chargepoint Voter platform.

Charging station rollouts have slowed in South Africa in recent years due to low utilisation and challenges with grid capacity.

However, a reputable source close to the charging industry told MyBroadband that there are around 1,000 stations in the pipeline for rollout over the next few years.

Details about specific locations or timelines are competitively sensitive, which is why most CPOs reserve comment until a charging station is launched.

Among the companies participating in the expansion is Eskom, which recently announced it would roll out 55 public EV chargers over the next two years.

The power utility has partnered with GridCars on its first stations and signed a memorandum of cooperation (MOC) with Chinese EV giant BYD for future collaboration.

Among the aims of the MOC is to consider the potential expansion of public charging infrastructure in key locations nationwide.

It is common for automotive manufacturers that sell EVs to provide funding or other support for charging stations, which can benefit their EV sales.

South Africa’s first fully off-grid CPO — Zero Carbon Charge — is also set to break ground on its second charging station in the next few weeks.

It plans to use R100 million in funding from the Development Bank of Southern Africa to build five more stations — including one along the N1 and two next to the N3.

These are part of a broader rollout of 120 off-grid chargers powered using a large solar farm, battery, and biodiesel generator for emergencies.

Lastly, the National Automobile Association of South Africa also plans to roll out over 100 charging stations over the next five to seven years.