Good news for people with expired driving licence cards in South Africa

The Department of Transport has instructed airlines in South Africa to accept expired driving licences as valid forms of identification, subject to certain conditions.

In a Government Gazette notice on Friday, 26 September 2025, the department said expired driver’s licence cards remain valid for up to three months if motorists can prove they’ve applied for a new one.

This three-month grace period is standard for people who renew their licence before it expires. The Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) previously highlighted it in a pamphlet informing motorists of their rights.

However, the holder must produce the expired card and their receipt proving that they have renewed for it to be valid.

The department’s notice comes after South Africa’s sole driving licence printer broke down in early February 2025, resulting in a backlog of over 700,000 cards by its return on 8 May 2025.

The backlog has been reduced to around 300,000 since the driving licence card printer returned to service.

“An expired licence card may be used for a period of up to three months, provided the holder thereof can show proof that he or she applied for a new card before the current card expired,” the department said.

“If the card had already expired at the time of application for a replacement, the holder must also apply for a temporary driver’s licence at the time and keep proof thereof.”

It added that a temporary licence remains valid for six months, or until the new replacement card is issued.

“In that regard, airlines should accept an expired driving licence card as a form of identification of its holder under the circumstances outlined above,” the department said.

The driving licence card printer has been problematic, having broken down several times in the past few years.

However, this should be expected considering the machine is very old and gets run overtime to catch up with backlogs, putting it at risk of further breakdowns.

Accelerated production

At its peak, the driving licence backlog resulting from the February 2025 breakdown sat at nearly 760,000 cards.

The department said it aimed to clear the backlog within four to six months from 8 May 2025, putting the deadline between September and November 2025.

However, in the first three months of printing since the machine was returned to service, the catch-up rate was far too slow to meet the final deadline.

As of 11 August 2025, the backlog stood at 539,947 cards. That meant the department was reducing the backlog by roughly 2,187 cards per day.

If its production had remained at that rate, the department would only clear the backlog by early 2026.

However, in more recent feedback, spokesperson Collen Msibi said the backlog had dropped to 336,028 cards by 13 September 2025.

This means the department rapidly cleared nearly 204,000 cards from the backlog in about a month, bringing its daily catch-up rate to 6,179 cards.

If the department maintains this pace, the backlog could be cleared by mid-November 2025. However, Msibi said the goal was to clear the backlog by December.

He also said the department had printed 1,307,526 driving licence cards between 8 May and 15 September 2025, which is about 10,058 cards per day.