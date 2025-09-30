Uber launches women-only rides in South Africa

E-hailing service Uber has launched a Women Drivers ride-type product in South Africa, allowing local female users to select female drivers when booking trips.

Uber said the product responded to growing demand for safer, more inclusive mobility options, reinforcing its commitment to innovation, empowerment, and trust in the local market.

“Safety is top of mind for many women when they travel. With Women Drivers, we’re giving them the power of choice — the option to select a female driver,” said Uber Sub-Saharan Africa general manager Deepesh Thomas.

“It’s a simple update in the app, but one that delivers a significant boost in confidence, peace of mind, and control over how they move through their cities.”

Uber said the product drew on extensive testing in markets, including certain cities in the United States and France, where it was adapted based on rider and driver behaviour.

“Uber has localised these insights to meet the specific needs of South African riders and drivers, where safety perceptions remain one of the most important factors in choosing mobility solutions,” the company said.

“Women riders gain greater choice and peace of mind when booking trips, while female drivers benefit from increased earning potential and the ability to connect with riders who prefer women behind the wheel.”

Uber said the service will only be visible to women users and exclusively available for them. “Even when accompanying women passengers, men will not be eligible to ride under this service,” Uber said.

“When a trip is requested, female drivers have full visibility that the request has come through this product, allowing them to make informed choices about the trips they accept.”

Uber said this would give female drivers the flexibility to accept requests from female users only during times of high demand.

Upon pickup, drivers may cancel trips at no charge if a rider is travelling with a male companion and the driver feels uncomfortable proceeding with the trip.

Uber a latecomer to women-focused rides

The Women Drivers product is integrated with Uber’s existing suite of in-app safety features, including GPS tracking, Share My Trip, RideCheck, and 24/7 in-app emergency support for riders and drivers.

The company did not explain whether or how its pricing differed from its UberGo, UberX, UberBlack, and other options.

Thomas said the Women Drivers product was part of how Uber was “thinking differently about mobility” in the country.

“We’re innovating not just with technology, but with solutions that respond to the real needs of our users,” he said.

It should be noted that Uber is not the only e-hailing service that offers women-only rides. Bolt first rolled out its Women Only in South Africa in 2021.

The ride-type has gradually expanded and was available in 12 cities by September 2025, including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Pretoria, and several other provincial capitals.

Local startup Kgosigadi Rides only offers female drivers and caters exclusively to female users. Pretoria-based Wanatu also allows users to request rides with specific drivers, including women.

These capabilities have come about amid growing concerns about the safety of e-hailing services in South Africa, with numerous reports of drivers robbing or attacking users in the past few years.

The Department of Transport recently also introduced new legislation that aims to improve the safety of the services.

Among the new requirements for e-hailing drivers is that they obtain operating permits, carry branding on their vehicles, and equip their cars with panic buttons to connect to emergency responders.