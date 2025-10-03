South African motorists who are waiting for the Driving Licence Card Account (DLCA) to produce their new driver’s licence qualify for a temporary licence at no additional charge.

This is according to Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi, who confirmed to MyBroadband that the department decided to waive the R72 fee for temporary licences in June 2025.

“The Minister and MEC took a decision on 27 June 2025 to waive the R72 fee for a temporary driving licence,” Msibi said.

MyBroadband asked the spokesperson to confirm the decision after he told Radio 702 there was no charge for temporary licences, while explaining the rules about expired licences.

Earlier this week, the Department of Transport instructed airlines in the country to accept expired and temporary licences as a valid form of identity if holders can prove they’ve applied for a new licence.

“I think we felt that we needed to assist motorists who are using their licenses as a form of identity. So we needed to be quite clear as to what needs to happen,” Msibi said.

In its instruction, the department stated that expired licences remain valid for three months after expiry, provided the motorist re-applies before their licence expires.

Motorists who want to use their expired licence as a form of identification must produce the expired card and their receipt proving they’ve applied for a new licence.

Temporary licences, on the other hand, are valid for a period of six months and can also serve as a valid form of identification.

“The six months is mainly because your temporary driver’s licence is only valid for six months. That’s why we say six months,” explained Msibi.

He explained that if the temporary licence expires before a motorist’s licence card renewal is completed, they can continue to use it for identity purposes.

“What’s nice about it, though, is that you don’t have to pay for your temporary licence. So, when you go and apply for a temporary licence, there’s no charge for it,” he said.

Clearing a massive production backlog

DLCA employee next to the driver’s licence card printer

The Department of Transport’s leniency surrounding expired driving licences stems from the fact that the DLCA is working through a massive production backlog.

The production backlog is the result of South Africa’s only driving licence card printer breaking down in February 2025. It returned to service on 8 May 2025.

The machine is long outdated and prone to breakdowns. Although it has returned to service and is printing cards, running the machine overtime to catch up with backlogs puts it at risk of further breakdowns.

After returning to service in May, the driving licence backlog sat at nearly 760,000 cards, and the department said it would clear the backlog within four to six months.

This would have put the deadline between September and November 2025. However, the catch-up rate during the first three months after the machine returned was far too low to meet the final deadline.

The backlog had been reduced to 539,947 cards by 11 August 2025. That meant the DLCA was reducing the backlog by nearly 2,200 cards per day.

If its production had remained at that rate, the department would only clear the backlog by early 2026.

In more recent feedback, Msibi stated that the backlog had been reduced to 336,028 cards by 13 September 2025.

This means the department quickly cleared nearly 204,000 cards from the backlog in about a month, bringing its daily catch-up rate to 6,179 cards.

At this pace, the DLCA could clear the backlog by mid-November 2025, but Msibi said December 2025 was a safer bet.