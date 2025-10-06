Zero to full in 60 seconds — Electric delivery bikes taking over in South Africa

In less than two years, e-mobility company Valternative Energy has deployed over a thousand electric delivery motorcycles and 100 battery swapping stations in South Africa.

The company’s service is being used by many prominent on-demand and takeaway delivery services — including Checkers Sixty60 and Uber Package — and is supporting hundreds of jobs.

Valternative made local headlines when Uber announced in February 2023 that it had partnered with the company to use its electric motorcycles for its Package courier service.

The service launched in December 2023 in Cape Town after Valternative experienced some setbacks and delays in getting the motorcycles into the country, including a 45-day holdup at the Durban harbour.

The company initially offered two e-bikes — the V1 with 1.5kW output, 90km range, and a top speed of 55km/h — and the V1 Max with 4kW output, 110km range, and a top speed of 95km/h.

It has since expanded its range with a second-generation V1 Pro Max model, boasting 3kW to 4.5kW output, a 100km range, and a top speed of 80km/h.

To ensure minimal downtime between deliveries, all Valternative motorcycles feature compact swappable battery packs.

While most electric vehicles in the world are fitted with a fixed battery that must be recharged via a port built into the vehicle, the potential of swappable packs is being investigated by several companies.

Instead of requiring drivers to wait while their battery charges, a dedicated charging station holds stock of multiple charged battery packs that can be swapped out with a depleted pack within a few minutes.

The technology might have limited traction in the passenger vehicle segment, as it requires advanced swapping systems with large and heavy batteries to be deployed in public areas.

However, it has proven to work well for smaller vehicles like motorcycles, as drivers can manually swap out the batteries themselves.

Battery charging lockers

First-generation Valternative motorcycles at a storage facility Valternative Pro Max motorcycles in storage

Valternative’s swop-and-go stations feature a locker-like design similar to package pickup points. Each station boasts at least eight cabinets containing charging or fully charged batteries.

Drivers must use an app or facial recognition to unlock an empty cabinet into which they can put their used battery.

Thereafter, another cabinet door with a charged battery will open, which the driver can put into their motorcycle.

Valternative said the entire swapping process can be done in under a minute, optimising driver productivity.

The company offers its motorcycles for rent or sale, with prices starting from R1,000 per month for Uber drivers.

In addition to Uber and Shoprite, the company has partnered with restaurant and takeaway outlet Famous Brands, which owns Debonairs, Mugg & Bean, Steers, and Wimpy.

Within a year of launching in Cape Town, Valternative Energy had expanded to Gauteng and Durban. The company also has training centres and warehouses in each of the major hubs where it operates.

By May 2025, Valernative had rolled out 100 swapping stations which supported 300,000 swaps, working out to 2,000 per day.

The stations have been deployed at several Engen, Shell, and Sasol fuel stations, as well as properties owned by Atterbury, Broll, Redefine, and Trafalgar.

Nearly 44,000km covered in a day

Valternative battery charging lockers in storage The swappable motorcycle batteries Checkers Sixty60 driver with a Valternative motorcycle and charging station.

Valternative Energy CEO Mahomed IE Jeewa recently said the company’s motorcycles had covered 24 million kilometres in 18 months, or about 43,795km per day.

“Powered by our battery-swap network, our electric two-wheel fleet ran on 1.2 million kilowatt-hours (kWh), keeping riders moving and streets quieter,” Jeewa said.

The efficiency is impressive. With 24 million kilometres covered on 1.2 million kWh, the e-bikes can cover 20 kilometres on a kWh, which works out to 5kWh per 100 kilometres.

On an electricity tariff of about R4 per kWh, it would cost about 20 cents to cover a kilometre. On a 125cc petrol-powered bike, the cost per kilometre would be about R0.65 at current prices.

Valternative’s digital dashboard gives it full visibility of these and other metrics on the motorcycles — including charging levels.

The company can also monitor the battery stations to ensure sufficient charged packs are available for use. In addition to a physically robust design, all stations are fitted with CCTV cameras for security.

In the next year and a half, the company plans to increase the distance its bikes have covered fivefold by adding more motorcycles and stations.

Another major target is increasing its clean energy usage to 70%. Around a quarter of the battery charging stations are already powered by solar.

It also plans to introduce a four-wheel delivery vehicle in the near future, which it recently displayed at the Smarter Mobility Africa 2025 conference.

This could compete with solutions like the Mellowvan, a bespoke electric tricycle developed and built in Stellenbosch, which firms like Takealot, DHL, and Spar2U are using.