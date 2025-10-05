Toyota South Africa CEO’s fix for high car prices

Toyota South Africa CEO Andrew Kirby has called for a revision of taxes on locally made vehicles to reduce prices and enable carmakers to compete more effectively with more affordable Chinese contenders.

Speaking at the Naamsa Autoweek Conference in Gqeberha this past week, Kirby said that imposing luxury taxes on more affordable models was particularly problematic for the industry.

“An ad valorem tax made sense in 1995, but we are now taxing lower-end vehicles as if they were premium products,” Kirby said.

While its impact on electric vehicle (EV) prices has become a major point of discussion in the past year, the three-decade-old ad valorem duty applies to all cars in the country — both imported and locally-made.

The prices of cars have increased substantially since 1995, with entry-level models now priced roughly the same as what were previously considered luxury models.

In 1995, the most affordable passenger car in South Africa was the locally-made Volkswagen Citi Golf Chico, priced at R33,950.

Three decades later, the cheapest option is the India-made Suzuki S-Presso, priced from R178,900. That money could buy you a top-of-the-line BMW 3 Series in 1995.

While the latter easily qualified as a luxury model in 1995, the S-Presso is a barebones model by today’s standards. It even has less power and interior space than 1995’s entry-level Golf Chico.

Despite rising car prices, the formula for the ad valorem tax percentage has remained the same. It is calculated by multiplying 0.00003 by 80% of the car’s retail value and deducting 0.75.

Based on the retail value of the Citi Golf Chico in 1995, the ad valorem duty would have been no more than 0.0648% — or R21.

On the price of the S-Presso, the ad valorem tax percentage would be roughly 3.54%, working out to R6,333.

Therefore, the ad valorem amount on an entry-level car has jumped by more than 30,000% due to the formula remaining the same.

South Africa getting left behind in manufacturing

Kirby also warned that it would be disastrous if South Africa’s automotive manufacturing industry failed to accelerate the transition to new energy vehicle (NEV) production.

“We don’t want to be relegated to being a conventional internal combustion engine (ICE) manufacturing base,” he said. “It might be fine for the next five years, but it will prove disastrous in the coming decade.”

South African automakers stand to lose billions in revenue unless they can make NEVs for the European market, which will ban the sale of ICE vehicles from 2035.

The European Union is also imposing increased carbon taxes on petrol and diesel models, making them more expensive and less attractive to buyers.

In both the export and local markets, Chinese brands like BYD and Chery are disrupting the conventional automotive giants with vastly more affordable EVs and plug-in hybrids.

Ford Southern Africa president Neale Hill warned that the sector’s stagnation could see South Africa lose its crown as the continent’s largest vehicle manufacturer.

Morocco recently announced a $5.6-billion investment from China to build an EV factory and aims to produce one million vehicles in 2025, a target that local carmakers were only hoping to reach by 2035.

Hill also pointed out that South Africa was far behind in EV adoption, with only 4,000 of these vehicles on the country’s roads compared to more than 100,000 in Ethiopia.

So far, the South African government’s EV roadmap has contributed nothing in this regard. “A turnaround requires urgency and deliberate action in a short space of time,” Hill said.

While much noise has been made about the recent rapid growth of Chinese car sales in South Africa, India-made vehicles have already flooded the market.

In 2024, India-made cars accounted for 35.8% of all new vehicles sold in South Africa, while Chinese cars represented 10.7% of sales.

According to the National Union of Metalworkers, these markets contributed roughly 1% to South African car sales just seven years ago.

One possible reason that this has gone by largely unnoticed is that most of the India-made cars are not from Indian brands, whereas nearly all Chinese cars sold in South Africa are also manufactured there.