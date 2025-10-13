R400,000 Chinese bakkie now made in South Africa

Foton rolled out its first pre-production Tunland G7 bakkie assembled from a complete knock-down (CKD) kit at its parent company BAIC’s Gqeberha plant on 25 September 2025.

The development makes Foton the first Chinese commercial brand to establish localised CKD operations in the country.

In CKD operations, all the car’s components arrive at the factory unassembled. While not as extensive as full-scale manufacturing, it is a step up from semi-knock-down operations.

CKD requires more advanced assembly line capabilities and skilled personnel. It also supports additional vehicle customisation, enabling adaptation for local environments and customer demands.

Foton South Africa CEO Marius Smal said the development reflected the firm’s belief in Africa’s potential and confidence in South Africa as a hub for innovation and growth.

“For customers across Africa, local CKD operations translate into the promise of faster availability, competitive pricing, and increased confidence in after-sales support,” Foton said.

“With parts availability, assembly, and servicing rooted locally, Foton aims to meet customer needs with even greater efficiency — delivering on its promise of being ‘Built for Business’.”

The pre-production CKD launch forms part of Foton’s Lighthouse Plan in Africa, a strategy designed to establish the continent as a pivotal growth hub within the brand’s global expansion roadmap.

“By choosing South Africa as the base for CKD operations, Foton is making a long-term commitment to localisation, job creation, and technology transfer,” the company said.

Foton has plans to expand its model line-up under local assembly in South Africa. The company also punted the launch as a testament to the growing industrial partnership between China and South Africa.

“Through localised assembly, Foton is contributing to bilateral economic ties, advancing technology sharing, and fostering stronger trade collaboration,” the automaker said.

Foton is South Africa’s fastest-growing bakkie brand in 2025. Like many other Chinese vehicle manufacturers, the company’s initial attempt to break into the market was a failure.

In June 2024, it re-entered with a comprehensive model line-up and by early 2025, its Tunland G7 double-cab bakkie had broken into the top 10 best-selling bakkies.

2025 sales surge

First locally-assembled Foton Tunland G7 at BAIC’s plant in Gqeberha

In September 2025, the Foton Tunland G7 recorded 232 sales, making it the ninth best-selling bakkie in the country.

All Tunland G7 models in South Africa feature a 2.0-litre diesel engine with 120kW power output and 390Nm torque.

The entry-level option is priced at R399,900 and boasts a six-speed manual gearbox with a 4×2 drivetrain. All other models have an eight-speed automatic gearbox.

Standard exterior features across the range include a tow bar with wiring, roof rails, side steps, and LED daytime running lights.

Standout tech features on the inside include a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a digital instrument cluster.

All models also have all-around electric windows, cruise control, a reverse camera, automatic air conditioning, separate climate controls for the rear, an electric park brake, and push-button start.

In terms of safety, all models have dual front airbags, an anti-lock braking system, electronic brakeforce distribution, hill descent control, electronic stability program, tyre pressure monitoring, and drowsy driver warning.

Pricing for the automatic 4×2 models starts at R469,900, while the 4×4 auto model is priced from R559,900.

Foton includes a five-year/200,000km warranty, three-year/50,000km service plan, and five years of roadside assistance. The Foton Tunland G7 is pictured below.