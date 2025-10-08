South Africa’s electric car charging giant getting sold

Renewable energy company Solareff plans to sell its majority stake in GridCars, South Africa’s largest public electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator (CPO).

MyBroadband recently received a tip-off from a source working in the public EV charging industry about the potential sale.

Solareff subsequently confirmed it was considering a transaction that would result in exiting its shareholding in GridCars.

“We will share formal details of the transaction once all regulatory and commercial processes have been completed,” Solareff said. The company did not elaborate on the reason for the potential sale.

Solareff’s chief executive officer, Jaco Botha, previously told Engineering News that the company was weighing its options regarding its 75% stake in GridCars.

At that time, it was still deciding whether it would remain a partner, sell some of its shares, or exit the company altogether.

The move comes two years after Stanlib acquired 51% of Solareff from Alviva Holdings. Botha said Stanlib saw the long-term potential of e-mobility, but the sector remained nascent.

“The Stanlib Infrastructure Fund, underpinned by South African pension capital, is presently focused on scalable, mature investment opportunities aligned with its mandate,” Botha told Engineering News.

Solareff is one of South Africa’s foremost commercial solar PV and battery firms. It has installed four out of the five largest commercial rooftop solar systems in the country.

While business demand for alternative energy supply like SolarEdge’s has intensified in recent years due to plummeting component prices, the public EV charging market is in a very different space.

EV uptake grew substantially between 2021 and 2024, surpassing 1,000 units for the first time last year. However, demand has cooled somewhat in the first half of 2025.

Charging station rollouts have slowed down as utilisation continues to remain low, while distribution grid capacity has limited new expansions in less populated areas.

In addition, many early EV adopters in South Africa have the ability to charge at home, while current stations are heavily concentrated in cities and towns.

Many drivers prefer to charge slowly and more regularly overnight than to get a quick top-up at a fast charger at a much higher tariff.

Making long-distance EV travel possible

GridCars EV charging station at the Mall of the North in Polokwane.

GridCars was founded by software engineer Winstone Jordaan in 2009, originally aiming to manufacture its own EVs for the South African market.

While the company developed a few functional prototypes, it pivoted to focusing on systems and services to support a robust local charging infrastructure.

It initially focused on building home charging systems before moving over to higher-power public chargers.

Over the years, it partnered with various major carmakers to offer EV charging services at their dealerships, including BMW.

Solareff acquired its 75% stake in GridCars in 2017, providing an investment boost to scale the company’s charging network.

Among GridCars’ major achievements was establishing the first long-distance EV charging networks along the N1, N3, and N4 highways.

Earlier this year, an analysis by MyBroadband found that the company had around 180 charging stations. The only other two major CPOs — Rubicon and Chargify — had around 80 and 40 stations, respectively.

A few dozen additional stations are independently operated, putting the total number of chargers somewhere between 300 and 400.

Several more players are expected to enter the market in the coming years. Stellenbosch-based Zero Carbon Charge plans to build a network of 120 off-grid charging stations across the country.

It has already rolled out at one location and aims to expand to five more in the near future, funded with a R100 million investment from the Development Bank of Southern Africa.

Eskom plans to roll out 55 charging stations over the next two years. The power utility has previously partnered with GridCars on stations at its offices and other sites.

The National Automobile Association of South Africa (Naamsa) also plans to roll out a network of more than 100 stations, in partnership with some of the country’s major vehicle manufacturers.

Industry sources have told MyBroadband that GridCars will also be the partner for this rollout. It is unclear whether the sale of the company will have an impact on this.