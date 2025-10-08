Warning about new number plates for South Africa

The number plate recognition system envisioned for Gauteng to help fight crime in the province could come with unwanted consequences if the data it captures falls into the wrong hands.

Speaking to Cape Talk, Nathan-Ross Adams, founder and managing director at ITLawCo, warned that the data could result in harm to residents if not used responsibly.

“Depending on how it’s actually captured and used could result in harm to various people,” said Adams.

“Let’s say you’re going to a shopping centre or you’re entering a complex or toll booth, your number plates are logged at those different points.”

He explained that although this could help with crime fighting in the province, it could also be used irresponsibly, posing risks to motorists.

Adams shared an example of a situation that happened in Europe, where an unauthorised person accessed the number plate tracking system to track their partner in a domestic violence dispute.

“They were actually stalking the person and could get the behavioural movements of when they went to certain stores, when they arrived at home, over a few months,” he said.

“The person’s privacy was obviously invaded, but their safety and security were also compromised in that case. There is a very real risk with this. Who the data is shared with matters.”

He added that privacy is less about what you can and can’t do with data and more about control at the end of the day.

“We’re guaranteed it under our constitution, and so we should be able to decide what happens with our data,” said Adams.

Gauteng’s new number plate scheme and recognition system are currently being used on provincial government vehicles, and the transport department hopes to extend it to the rest of the province’s cars by December 2025.

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi first announced the province’s plans to launch the new, high-tech number plates during his State of the Province Address in February 2023.

He said the scheme would help crack down on crimes involving undocumented vehicles. He reiterated this view in June 2025.

“Fraudulent number plates and cars without proper documentation are at the centre of crime in our province, especially kidnappings, robberies, and rented murder,” he said.

“Criminals use undocumented cars to commit crimes. We are now ready to launch tamper-proof new number plates.”

Big cost question

Gauteng’s new number plates for regular (top left), military (bottom left), and diplomatic vehicles (top and bottom right)

In August 2025, civil rights organisation Afriforum lodged an internal application with the Gauteng Department of Transport requesting information about the cost of the new number plate scheme.

AfriForum applied after the department failed to answer its Protection of Access to Information Act (PAIA) application within the prescribed 30 days.

“AfriForum insists that the provincial department must disclose the proposed cost and associated re-registration costs of these number plates,” it said.

Afriforum also wants the transport department to reveal the amount of time motorists will have to replace their current licence plates.

According to AfriFroum campaign manager Louis Boshoff, more than three and a half million vehicles in Gauteng will require the production of seven million new number plates.

“The Premier wants to have around seven million new number plates manufactured, but he is not even prepared to disclose how much it will cost — this is unacceptable,” said Boshoff.

Lesufi previously stated that, once the system goes live, every vehicle owner in the province will be required to reregister and get a new number plate.

“Everyone must register their vehicle … if you spend 30 consecutive days in Gauteng, it means your car must be registered in Gauteng,” he said.

The South African Vehicle Rental Leasing and Fleet Management Association has disputed Lesufi’s claim that all cars that spend 30 consecutive days in Gauteng must be registered in the province.

Critics also questioned why re-registration was necessary at all, considering the new number plates retain the current alphanumeric format.

Currently, it costs R216 to register a new vehicle in the province, while applications for motor trade plate numbers cost R120.

New registrations will require a new licence disc, and in Gauteng, that costs a minimum of R408, excluding the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s R72 administration fee.

The province’s existing number plates’ production costs vary depending on the chosen printer. A set currently costs R400 to R500.

The new plates feature several upgrades, which means they will likely be more expensive. Therefore, a re-registration with new plates could cost motorists in Gauteng more than R1,000.