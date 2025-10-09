Ford South Africa’s R5.2-billion disaster

Ford South Africa has only shipped a few hundred units of its plug-in hybrid Ranger bakkie since starting production of the model at its Silverton plant in Pretoria at the end of 2024.

The local division of the Ford Motor Company recently announced it was retrenching 470 workers at its operations in Silverton in Pretoria and Struandale in Gqeberha.

Ford explained the move was due to a decline in demand for its vehicles, in particular the Ranger bakkie, in Europe and the UK.

The latter has adjusted vehicle categories to include double-cab bakkies as passenger vehicles instead of commercial models, which has resulted in increased taxes and higher sticker prices.

However, data from the National Automobile Association of South Africa (Naamsa) shows that Ford Motor Company exported 48,386 vehicles out of the country by August 2025, working out to 6,048 per month.

In 2024, the company exported 66,284 units, which comes to around 5,524 units per month. That suggests Ford South Africa was on track to improve its export tally from last year.

The main issue seems to be the particularly poor sales of its new plug-in hybrid model, which started production in South Africa in December 2024 following a hefty R5.2-billion upgrade at Ford’s Silverton plant.

Naamsa’s data shows that Ford has only exported 385 plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs) since December 2024. The Ranger is the only model it offers with a PHEV drivetrain.

It would be remiss of Ford to pin the sole blame for the model’s poor performance on external factors such as changing taxes, regulations, and consumer disinterest in hybrids.

The car has received mixed reviews for its high price and relatively limited feature set, especially compared to value-oriented Chinese alternatives.

In addition to Europe and the UK, two major export markets for the Ranger are Australia and New Zealand.

In those countries, established bakkie brands like Ford and Toyota face increasing competition from BYD and GWM.

By early August 2025, BYD’s powerful Shark 6 plug-in hybrid, the quickest to 100km/h of any bakkie, had sold around 12,000 units in Australia alone.

This model is also sold in South Africa, although the company has yet to share domestic sales figures. However, it wouldn’t be comparable to the Ranger PHEV as the Ford hybrid is not sold locally.

While not as popular as the Shark 6, the Cannon Alpha PHEV sold 269 units in just its first full month in Australia.

If that momentum carried over into the next month, it would already have surpassed the Ranger PHEV’s figures in a quarter of the time.

The preference for these models is easy to see when comparing their specifications and pricing, which are summarised in the table below.

BYD Shark 6 Ford Ranger PHEV GWM Cannon Alpha PHEV Engine 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol 2.3-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol 2.0-litre four-cylinder turbo petrol Electric motor 170kW front

150kW rear 75kW front 120kW front Power output/torque 321kW/650Nm 207kW/411Nm 300kW/750Nm 0-100km/h acceleration 5.7 seconds 6.8 seconds 6.9 seconds Fuel efficiency with charged battery 2.0 litres per 100km 2.9 litres per 100km 1.7 litres per 100km Tank size 60 litres 70 litres 75 litres Battery size 29.6KWh 11.8kWh 37.1kWh WLTP electric range Up to 85km Up to 49km Up to 115km Maximum charging speed 55kW DC 3.5kW AC 50kW DC Towing capacity 2,500kg braked

750kg unbraked 3,500kg braked

750kg unbraked 2,500kg braked

750kg unbraked Safety rating 5-star ANCAP No rating 5-star ANCAP Price AU$57,900

(R654,000) AU$71,990

(R813,100) AU$66,990 (R756,600)

PHEV demand strong globally

BMW’s X3 plug-in hybrid is also made in South Africa

While demand for Ford’s hybrid model may be poor, the broader PHEV market continues to see substantial growth in 2025.

In Europe, PHEV sales increased 32% in the first half of 2025 compared to the same period last year. China’s PHEV demand has cooled slightly to 14% in H1 2025, largely due to a migration to fully-electric cars.

In South Africa, Naamsa’s data showed that plug-in hybrid sales stood at 1,293 units by August 2025, up 292% from the 330 units sold over the same period last year.

However, that figure excludes sales of two BYD models — the Shark 6 and Sealion 6 — which are believed to be very popular vehicles.

Naamsa’s data also shows that BMW South Africa is having a bumper year for plug-in hybrid exports.

A portion of the company’s exports came under threat after the US imposed increased tariffs on vehicle imports. However, it secured Canada as a new export market.

Mercedes-Benz was not so fortunate. Its PHEV exports dropped from 3,550 in the first eight months of 2024 to 2,406 over the same period in 2025.

The table below provides a comparison of plug-in hybrid exports by South African manufacturers or locally available brands in the January to August periods of 2024 and 2025.