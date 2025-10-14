It will likely still be a few years before South Africa can launch its new driving licence cards, and the Department of Transport (DoT) has been silent about where the plan currently stands.

The latest update was included in the Driving Licence Card Account’s (DLCA) annual performance plan for 2025/26, which set targets for implementing the new driving licence card scheme.

However, the targets show that any launch is still a long way off, as it hasn’t set any targets to track its process until the 2026/27 financial year.

The driving licence card producer lists its output indicator for the project as the “percentage of new card implementation”, for which it is targeting 25% implementation in 2026/27 and 75% in 2027/28.

“The entity has commenced with the process for the acquisition of the equipment and related infrastructure,” the DLCA’s annual performance plan reads.

“The new card project will allow the DLCA to adopt digital technologies that will enable the automation of processes and provide some agility with a focus on delivering services efficiently and promptly.”

MyBroadband asked the DoT about the current situation regarding South Africa’s new driving licences and how long the existing printer would continue to be used. It did not answer our query by publication.

South Africa’s current driving licence card system is problematic, as the country only has one printer that should have been replaced years ago.

As a result of its extended use, it is prone to breakdowns, resulting in production backlogs. The machine has broken down 160 times in its 26 years of operation.

After years of delays, the Department of Transport appointed Idemia Identity and Security South Africa as the preferred bidder for its tender to procure new driving licence card printers in August 2024.

However, the process has stalled after the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) exposed irregularities surrounding the tender procedure, which the Auditor-General of South Africa later confirmed.

The latest driving licence card backlog built up after the existing machine broke down in February 2025 and returned in early May 2025. It currently sits at around 300,000 cards.

While the backlog remains, motorists who try to renew their cards are forced to drive with an expired licence until the DLCA can produce their card. However, they are protected.

Motorists can drive with their expired licence for three months, provided they can produce the receipt to prove they’ve applied for a new one.

Moreover, motorists waiting for the DLCA to produce their cards qualify for a temporary licence fee at no charge. Temporary licences are valid for six months.

New driving licence card circus in South Africa

New driver’s licence card design (front) New driver’s licence card design (back)

The procurement of new driving licence printers for South Africa is currently on an indefinite hold, with the DoT having approached the courts requesting that the R898-million contract with Idemia be overturned.

The department’s court papers outlined various flaws in the contract and the adjudication process, including:

An almost-R400 million cost escalation from the Cabinet-approved budget of R486 million to the signed contract of R898 million.

Use of outdated pricing.

Exclusion of printing material costs.

Evaluation errors in scoring and machine assessments.

Bidder non-compliance and weak documentation.

These flaws correlate with the irregularities Outa flagged with transport minister Barbara Creecy, and were confirmed by the Auditor-General after Creecy asked it to investigate.

“The Auditor-General took our concerns seriously and we commend Minister Creecy for acting on them,” said Outa CEO Wayne Duvenage.

“This is how civil society, oversight institutions, and public representatives should work together to tackle maladministration.”

The South African government first announced its plans to introduce a new driving licence card following the extensive renewal backlog experienced in 2020 and 2021.

While the issue was worsened by the Covid-19 pandemic, former transport minister Fikile Mbalula acknowledged that the backlogs could also be attributed to corruption and technical issues.

South Africa experienced a significant backlog, reaching well over one million cards, after the printer broke down due to an electrical fault in November 2021.

The printer’s downtime lasted two months, and the backlog of over one million cards took many months to clear.

Cabinet approved the design for South Africa’s new driving licence card in August 2022. In September that same year, Mbalula announced that pilot testing would run from November 2023 to March 2024.

The plan was to decommission the old printer and cards and replace them with the new ones following the pilot period.

Several tenders for a service provider to procure new driving licence printers for the card were advertised between November 2021 and early 2024.

However, in January 2024, then-transport minister Sindisiwe Chikunga revealed that new printers had not yet been procured, and said the new cards would be introduced by the end of April that year.

Chikunga said the department was at the “tail-end” of procuring new machines in early April 2024, when a team of delegates visited France to view the wrong machine.

Her department revealed that it had appointed the French firm Idemia as the preferred bidder to procure new driving licence printers in August 2024.

However, it was mired in controversy, and until the High Court rules on the DoT’s application to overturn the tender, the process remains halted indefinitely.