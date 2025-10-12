Supercars and houses worth R149 million seized in R2-billion tender fraud investigation

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) has attached assets worth over R146 million belonging to Hangwani Morgan Maumela for its investigation into tender fraud at Tembisa Hospital.

This is part of a larger probe into corruption within the Gauteng Department of Health and the murder of whistleblower Babita Deokaran on 23 August 2021.

Deokaran was the acting chief financial officer at the Gauteng Provincial Government Department of Health. She was a key witness in exposing a corrupt Covid-19 PPE procurement scandal.

While the tender fraud was initially valued at around R332 million, further investigation into the corrupt dealings at the Gauteng Department of Health revealed that the total fraud was far greater.

The SIU published a progress report on its investigation at the end of September, revealing that at least R2 billion had been looted from Tembisa Hospital alone.

It identified nine syndicates that allegedly benefited from almost R1.9 billion in fraudulent purchase orders. Departmental officials pocketed over R122 million.

Of the syndicates identified, the Maumela Syndicate was one of two named. It was also the biggest in terms of procurement bundles and assets linked to the syndicate.

The Sunday Times reports that Maumela had spent around R60 million on seven luxury vehicles: a Rolls-Royce, two Aston Martins, a Ferrari and three Lamborghinis — all the same shade of blue.

It reported that the SIU located the Ferrari 812 Superfast, Rolls-Royce Cullinan, Aston Martin DBS, and Aston Martin DB11 at a Mpumalanga car dealership. They are registered to Omar’s Motor Den in eMalahleni.

Quoting SIU spokesperson Ngwako Motsieng, the report stated that the dealership wanted to avoid having the cars attached.

To do so, it gave the SIU surety of two immovable properties without any outstanding mortgages, valued at approximately R35 million, in exchange for the curator not moving the luxury cars from the dealership.

Raid on Maumela

On Friday, 10 October 2025, the SIU published video of a raid on Maumela’s property in Sandhurst, Gauteng where it seized three Lamborghinis worth at least R25 million.

These were a Lamborghini Urus SUV, a Lamborghini Aventador, and a Lamborghini Huracán STO. The video also shows the address as 25A Oxford Avenue.

According to the SIU’s statement about the raid, the property was worth R70 million and household contents worth R3 million were seized.

However, specialist real estate content marketer and personality Ash Müller said the mansion appears to be built across two erfs combined into a single property.

“The first erf, 25 Oxford Avenue, Sandhurst, Sandton, Johannesburg, has a registered size of 2689m² and the purchase price was R70 million,” said Müller. The property was purchased by the M H R Maumela Family Trust on 7 May 2021.

“The second erf, 41 Killarney Road, Sandhurst, Sandton, has a registered size of 6547m² and the purchase price was R16 million. It was purchased by the same trust on 10 June 2022.”

With R60 million for the luxury cars, R86 million for the mansion, and R3 million for the household contents, the total value of attached property comes to a minimum of R149 million.

A distinct lack of Bentleys

The SIU report published at the end of September revealed that it was reviewing 1,728 three-quote procurement process bundles valued at R816.6 million linked to the Maumela syndicate.

“The SIU finalised the analysis of 924 of these procurement bundles. All procurement bundles reviewed thus far resulted in the identification of countless procurement irregularities and fraud,” it stated.

“The SIU identified numerous secondary conduit accounts, which were used to launder funds from the service providers trading with the Tembisa Hospital to the ultimate beneficiary.”

It said that the SIU had identified several assets linked to the syndicate with a combined value of approximately R520 million.

“Through a trust account and two companies, numerous luxury vehicles and properties were purchased,” the SIU stated.

According to the report, the SIU identified luxury vehicles worth R223,598,516 belonging to the syndicate.

It identified numerous Bentleys and Lamborghinis as luxury vehicles purchased using ill-gotten gains. Notably, no Bentleys were seized during its recent raid.

“The SIU identified numerous properties linked to the syndicate with a combined value of R293,434,000,” the report stated.

“These properties include, but are not limited to, properties in Port Zimbali; a property in Bantry Bay purchased at R75,000,000; and various properties in and around Gauteng.”

The Gauteng properties include ones in Sandhurst and Hurlingham, valued at R151,300,000. However, the Sandhurst property only makes up around half of that total.

Of the nine syndicates identified by the SIU, only two were named: The Maumela Syndicate and the Mazibuko Syndicate. According to the SIU, the latter is linked to Rudolph Mazibuko.

Photo of Babita Deokaran

Babita Deokaran, former acting chief financial officer at Gauteng Department of Health, whistleblower and key witness, murdered on 23 August 2021

Photos from SIU raid on Maumela’s property in Sandhurst