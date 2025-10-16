Important information about free temporary driving licences in South Africa

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says motorists must still pay for temporary driving licences, despite the Department of Transport’s announcement that the fee had been waived.

However, the Department of Transport has clarified that the fee exemption only applies if motorists meet three conditions, including that their licence must have expired in a specific time window.

This comes after AfriForum contacted the RTMC’s national office, and the entity stated via telephone and email that people renewing an expired driving licence must still pay the R72 fee for a temporary licence.

“AfriForum has received confirmation from the RTMC national call centre that payment for the acquisition of a temporary driver’s licence still applies,” AfriForum said.

The civil action organisation received confirmation that the fees still apply on Monday, 13 October 2025. It said it was also confirmed by two driving licence renewal centres in Gauteng.

“This is, although Barbara Creecy, Minister of Transport, has already promised several times in Parliament and the media that this fee will be scrapped amid the ongoing backlog,” says AfriForum.

The civil action organisation is considering legal action to force the minister to implement the decision as she announced in Parliament.

Department of Transport spokesperson Collen Msibi told News24 that the fee exemption is only available to motorists who meet the following criteria:

Their licences expired during the period when the driving licence printer had broken down (between 5 February and 8 May 2025)

They applied for a temporary licence within three months of their licence card expiring

They applied for a temporary licence after the fee exemption took effect on 23 July 2025

In early October 2025, Msibi told MyBroadband that the department had decided to waive the R72 fee for temporary licences back in June.

“The Minister and MEC took a decision on 27 June 2025 to waive the R72 fee for a temporary driving licence,” he said.

He later clarified that the fee exemption only took effect on 23 July, when the transport director-general sent a letter to MECs.

AfriForum said Creecy reiterated the decision to waive temporary licence fees before Parliament again in September 2025.

The decision to waive temporary driving licence fees stems from a significant production backlog that built up after South Africa’s only driving licence printer broke down in February 2025.

The machine returned to service on 8 May 2025, and the production backlog peaked at nearly 760,000 cards.

AfriForum warned that the problems surrounding the production of South Africa’s driving licence cards will continue until the Department of Transport replaces the problematic machine.

“The organisation further emphasises that the crisis will continue as long as one or more new functional driver’s license card printers that can print licences quickly and reliably are not purchased,” it said.

Expired and temporary licences are valid forms of identity

Motorists waiting for a new licence can use their expired licence for a period of three months, provided they applied for a new one before the expiry date.

If the production of a motorist’s new card takes them beyond three months past the expiry date, they will need a temporary licence, which is valid for six months from the date of issue or until the new card is issued.

In late September 2025, the Department of Transport issued a statement instructing airlines in South Africa to accept expired and temporary licences as valid forms of identity.

However, this only applies if the holder can produce the receipt to prove that they’ve applied for a new driving licence card.

“If the card had already expired at the time of application for a replacement, the holder must also apply for a temporary driver’s licence at the time and keep proof thereof,” the department added.

“In that regard, airlines should accept an expired licence card as a form of identification of its holder under the circumstances outlined above.”

Msibi said the department issued the instruction as it felt it needed to assist motorists given the production backlog.

“I think we felt that we needed to assist motorists who are using their licenses as a form of identity. So we needed to be quite clear as to what needs to happen,” Msibi said.

Regarding temporary licences, he added that a temporary licence can still be used for identification even if it expires before a motorist’s licence card renewal is completed.

“What’s nice about it, though, is that you don’t have to pay for your temporary licence. So, when you go and apply for a temporary licence, there’s no charge for it,” said Msibi.