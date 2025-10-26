New rare electric car type launches in South Africa

Chinese carmaker Leapmotor recently launched the first new range-extender electric vehicle (REEV) in a decade in South Africa.

The last new REEV to roll out in the country was the BMW i3, the German brand’s first mass-produced electric vehicle, in 2015.

While the most affordable model was fully electric, BMW also offered a slightly more expensive REEV version for those who wanted to cover longer distances at a time when charging infrastructure was sparse.

The initial BMW i3 ReX model featured a lithium-ion battery with a claimed range of 160km, and a 647cc petrol engine with a 9-litre tank that could boost range to 320km.

No other brand has offered a REEV in the country. BMW also discontinued the i3 in 2021, meaning no new REEVs were on the market for four years.

It can be easy to confuse an REEV with a plug-in hybrid electric vehicle (PHEV). REEVs are sometimes also referred to as “series” PHEVs.

Both vehicle types can use electricity and fuel as power sources and charge their batteries from an external source.

The fundamental difference is in how their drivetrains function. In a conventional “parallel” PHEV, both the fuel-powered engine and the electric motor are connected to the driveshaft.

If the battery is depleted or the electric motor cannot provide sufficient power on its own, the engine can kick in to help out.

In an REEV, only the electric motor is connected to the driveshaft. It is also powered exclusively by the car’s high-voltage battery.

However, unlike a fully-electric car, the REEV has a small fuel-powered generator that can recharge the battery when needed. This enables a driving experience similar to that of a fully electric car.

Price from R759,900, the Leapmotor C10 features a rear-mounted electric motor producing 158kW output and 320Nm torque, enabling acceleration from standstill to 100km/h in 7.5 seconds.

A 28.4kWh lithium-ion battery provides up to 145km of range, while a 1.5-litre petrol generator connected to a 50-litre fuel tank boosts this to 970km.

The battery supports up to 65kW DC charging, which will replenish about 80% charge in 30 minutes. Slower AC charging of 6.6kW will take it from empty to full in about five hours.

Tough competition awaits

Unlike its Chinese counterparts, Leapmotor has partnered with an established Western brand — Stellantis — to reach customers outside China

However, it might still have a tough time competing with PHEVs. In recent years, the technical lines have become slightly blurred with newer models boasting larger batteries and more powerful motors.

For example, the GWM Haval H6 GT PHEV has a 35.2kWh battery that can cover up to 180km on a charge and is priced at R799,900, matching the top-spec C10.

Its dual electric motors deliver 130kW/300Nm on the front axle and 135kW/232Nm at the back, more than enough to handle nearly all driving situations.

In addition to having a larger battery with about 40km more range, its overall performance is far better. Its 321kW output and 720N torque enable it to accelerate from standstill to 100km/h in 4.9 seconds.

Even entry-level PHEVs have recently launched with powerful electric motors that don’t require much assistance from the engine when the battery is charged.

For example, the most affordable BYD Sealion 6’s front motor has a maximum output of 145kW and 300Nm torque.

It is only when slamming down hard on the accelerator that the engine will kick in for a moment. The Sealion 6 is priced at R639,900, giving it a big advantage.

In addition to offering an experience close to a fully-electric model, PHEVs tend to have better fuel consumption.

General Motors has found that connecting the engine directly to the wheels increases fuel economy by about 15% compared to only charging the battery.