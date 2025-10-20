Transport minister Barbara Creecy has repeatedly misled the public about temporary licence fees

AfriForum says transport minister Barbara Creecy repeatedly misled the public and Parliament about waiving temporary licence fees due to the backlog of driving licence cards.

Creecy has told Parliament that her department had decided to waive the fee for a temporary licence over the past few months.

The department built up a backlog of more than 700,000 licence cards after another breakdown of the country’s only driving licence card printer between February and May 2025.

The department has gradually reduced the backlog to around 200,000 cards, but the turnaround time for new licence cards has increased from around two weeks to two months.

Although motorists who apply for a new card before the expiry of their old one get a three-month grace period from expiry, many have complained that they have been waiting for their new cards for longer.

That means they have been forced to pay R72 for a temporary licence due to the malfunctioning card printer to avoid getting fined at a traffic stop.

Responding to Parliamentary questions and media queries in July, Creecy said that a decision was taken during a ministerial meeting on 27 June to scrap the fee of R72.

In September 2025, she reiterated the decision in Parliament, explaining that it had been communicated to various department heads.

On 3 October 2025, transport minister spokesperson Collen Msibi reaffirmed the minister’s stance in an interview with Radio 702 and feedback to MyBroadband.

“The Minister and MEC took a decision on 27 June 2025 to waive the R72 fee for a temporary driving licence,” Msibi said.

However, on 15 October 2025, AfriForum said it received confirmation from the Road Traffic Management Corporation that the R72 fee still applied.

AfriForum said it was considering taking the department to court to force it to waive the fee until the card backlog was resolved.

Terms and Conditions Apply

Neither the minister’s engagements with Parliament nor Msibi’s feedback to the media mentioned specific conditions.

Msibi subsequently told News24 that the fee waiver was only applicable to people meeting three very specific criteria.

Firstly, their licence cards would have needed to expire between 5 February and 8 May 2025, when the machine was broken down.

Secondly, they would have needed to apply for a temporary licence within three months of their licence card expiring.

Lastly, the application for a temporary licence had to happen after the fee exemption took effect on 23 July 2025. Msibi said people who applied for a licence card after the machine was fixed were not eligible.

AfriForum said the combination of these conditions meant the fee exemption was only valid for some persons between 23 July and 8 August.

“This means that the fee exemption was only in place for 17 days, while the printer was out of order for more than 90 days,” it said.

AfriForum said the minister’s repeated statements of waiving the payment of R72 for a temporary driving licence were misleading, without the clarification that it was subject to very limited conditions.

It also pointed out that the last time the minister said the R72 fee had been waived was in September, more than a month after the fee exemption was effectively null and void.

“Considering the risk that the machine may break down again, would it not make more sense for the department to waive the fee until the remaining 200,000 card backlog has been cleared,” it said.