Why the world’s best-selling car is not sold in South Africa

The world’s top-selling car is not available in South Africa due to the country’s high import duties and ad valorem taxes on vehicles.

It may surprise South Africans to learn that the traditional giants like Toyota, Volkswagen, or Ford did not make the best-selling car in the world in 2023 and 2024. It is also not petrol-powered.

The Tesla Model Y midsize SUV first became the world’s best-selling car during the first quarter of 2023.

Over that entire year, it amassed 1.223 million sales in 2023, well ahead of the 1.076 million units of the second most popular model — the Toyota RAV4, sold as the Wildlander in some markets.

In 2024, the Model Y also finished at the top, barely beating the Toyota Corolla’s 1.08 million units. It also became the best-selling car in China, despite strong competition from that country’s local brands.

It took just three years for the Model Y to reach the top of the global sales charts from its launch in the US in March 2020.

While not among the most affordable electric vehicle (EV) on the market, it has received widespread praise for its value-for-money, cutting-edge software, and exceptional range per charge.

The entry-level model has 501km WLTP range, acceleration from standstill to 100km/h in 5.6 seconds, five-star NCAP safety rating and advanced tech features, including the Basic Autopilot system.

Tesla’s extensive Supercharger network in North America, China, Europe, the UK, and Australia is also a major consideration for many buyers.

Tesla previously seemed intent to launch in South Africa. It opened up local deposits for its first mass market model — the Model 3 sedan — in early 2016.

In 2018, Tesla CEO Elon Musk reignited excitement over a local launch when he said South Africans after the company would “probably” open its first dealership in the country by the end of 2019.

Higher customs duty and outdated ad valorem

Tesla Model Y rear

However, in 2019, Musk told a Twitter user that the carmaker would love to launch locally but that import duties were extremely high. He repeated this in 2024 in response to another user’s question.

“Import duties are super high in South Africa to protect the domestic industry,” Musk stated. “Doesn’t make sense for Tesla, given that electric cars are not locally made.”

A reliable source close to the matter has told MyBroadband that unless the tax landscape changed, Tesla only deemed a local launch viable once EVs reached a certain sales threshold.

While they asked that we not share the specific number due to competitive considerations, we can disclose that it is well over triple the current level.

Several South Africans have imported Tesla models from overseas markets. One of them is Rubicon energy and electric mobility director Greg Blandford.

While impressed with the car, Blandford has discouraged South Africans from doing the same due to the high costs and complexity involved.

All EVs coming into South Africa are subject to a 25% customs duty on their retail price excluding VAT in the country of origin.

While the duty is the same for petrol and diesel vehicles coming from most countries in the world, those sourced from Europe and the UK have a reduced 18% duty which does not apply to EVs.

Pusing the price up even further is the ad valorem duty, which applies to both imported and locally-made products. The formula for calcuting this tax has not been adjusted in 30 years.

Toyota South Africa CEO Andrew Kirby has called for this tax to be scrapped, but only for locally-made cars.

“An ad valorem tax made sense in 1995, but we are now taxing lower-end vehicles as if they were premium products,” Kirby said at the Naamsa Autoweek Conference in Gqeberha in early October 2025.

MyBroadband analysed the the current cost of importing a Tesla Model Y from the UK, another right-hand drive market, and compared it with a possible cost with certain tax adjustmetns.

Our changes included reducing the customs duty from 25% to 18% and adjusting the ad valorem tax to account for inflation since it was first implemented.

With these changes alone, the cost of importing the most affordable Tesla Model Y to South Africa would drop by nearly R230,000, as shown in the table below.