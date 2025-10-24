South Africa must ban third-party vehicle licensing and fine payment services, says expert

An experienced driving skills specialist says South Africa’s practice of outsourcing traffic fine payments to third-party players is bizarre and should be stopped.

Driving.co.za managing director Rob Handfield-Jones said the outsourcing of law enforcement to the private sector has worsened traffic problems in the country.

“The moment a profit incentive is introduced into anything, profit becomes the goal, not results,” he said.

“The issue of fake fine websites is the inevitable outcome of the State allowing the private sector to become involved in law enforcement.”

He questioned the logic behind State legal processes, such as fine payments and vehicle licence renewals, being conducted by banks, private websites, or third-party contractors.

“It’s absurd. The Department of Transport already has an e-Natis website. It should insist that the portal becomes the sole way to renew a vehicle or driving licence or pay a fine online,” said Handfield-Jones.

“No more third-party providers. The provision of third-party access to e-Natis should be strictly limited to a need-to-have basis, like private roadworthy testing stations and vehicle finance companies.”

It should be noted that while the eNatis platform lets motorists renew vehicle or driving licences, it does not currently support traffic fine payments. The department would have to implement the functionality.

He likened the current situation to having multiple portals competing with the eHomeAffairs platform, all offering the ability to renew your smart ID card online.

“Government would never allow that. So why is it permissible for roads and traffic, which, unlike ID cards, kill 12,000+ people a year?” Handfield-Jones questioned.

Handfield-Jones shared his thoughts after criminal defence attorney William Booth warned South African motorists that paying traffic fines through third-party online platforms was risky.

Booth explained that the primary risk associated with these platforms is their data’s reliability and legitimacy.

He explained that mistakes creep in as these platforms attempt to get motorists to pay fines as quickly as possible because they likely receive a commission.

Be wary of paying fines online with third-party players

The home page of the National Traffic Information System’s (Natis) online platform, eNatis

Motorists should be cautious of third-party fine platforms that provide misleading information and of fraudsters impersonating legitimate online platforms to scam victims out of their money.

“I think the problem these days is we all get notifications from all kinds of sources, and most of them are actually bogus,” said Booth.

“The problem with all these fine sites is that they may or may not be bogus, and they may or may not be correct.”

Booth explained that, while one of these sites could claim that you have several outstanding fines, the person who posted that information may have made a mistake.

“It turns out that you don’t have the fines, and whoever posted it there got it wrong,” he said.

“They may even add up a higher fine than what you are actually supposed to be paying. The message is to be careful about this because it might not be correct, and you end up paying money you don’t have to.”

Booth urged motorists to verify that platforms are legitimate and that the information they provide is accurate before making any payments.

Fraudsters are increasingly targeting motorists with scam attempts impersonating well-known third-party providers.

PayCity recently warned about phishing scams targeting motorists with fake traffic fine notifications that impersonate its platform.

“We have been made aware of several phishing scams where fraudsters send fake traffic fine notification messages pretending to impersonate PayCity,” it said.

“These messages may include fraudulent payment links from domains that are not associated with PayCity.” It warned that it is unsafe to use if a payment link doesn’t point to the paycity.co.za domain.