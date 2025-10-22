South Africa’s petrol price went from R1.90 to R21.48 in 30 years

South Africa’s petrol price is over 10 times more expensive than it was three decades ago, an increase far outpacing inflation over the same period.

South Africans regularly complain about the high petrol and diesel prices and how these influence their cost of living.

MyBroadband compared the prices of unleaded 93 petrol inland and on the coast between October 1995 and October 2025.

We chose this octane rating because unleaded 95 petrol was only introduced on the coast in 1996 and was not readily available at inland stations for many more years.

The only higher octane petrol available in 1995 was unleaded 97, which was also primarily sold on the coast and had limited usage.

In October 1995, a litre of unleaded 93 petrol cost R1.90 inland and R1.80 on the coast. As of October 2025, these prices had increased to R21.48 and R20.69, respectively.

That means the inland and coastal prices of unleaded 93 petrol have increased 1,093% and 1,024%, respectively. That is far greater than the roughly 417% inflation over the same period.

The main factor affecting fuel prices in South Africa is the international oil price. With no locally established oil reserves, the country must import oil or petroleum products.

The only fuel used in vehicles in South Africa that is not made from imported products is Sasol’s synthetic diesel, which is produced from coal.

In September 1995, which includes most of the review period that determined October’s prices, a barrel of Brent Crude oil cost $16.70. In September 2025, the price was 307% higher, at $67.95.

The weakening of the rand against the dollar has also played a major part. In September 1995, the rand was trading at about R3.66 to the dollar, compared to R17.43 last month.

The table below compares the petrol price in South Africa in October 1995 and October 2025 and provides a breakdown of the main components and factors affecting the prices.

October 1995 October 2025 Change Unleaded 93 price inland R1.80 R21.48 +1,093% Unleaded 93 price coast R1.84 R20.69 +1,024% Fuel price components Basic Fuel Price (BFP) for unleaded 93 R0.54 R9.87 +1,728% Transport, storage, taxes, and margins R1.26 R11.61 +821% Main factors affecting fuel prices Brent Crude Oil price $16.70 $67.95 +307% Dollar-to-rand exchange rate R3.66 R17.43 +376%

Refinery shutdowns increase reliance on refined imports

Caltex refinery in Milnerton, Cape Town. Photographer: Grant Duncan-Smith / Shutterstock.com

What is particularly noteworthy from the breakdown above is that the landing cost of petrol has increased exponentially more than the oil price.

The BFP on a litre of 95 unleaded petrol was R9.87 in October 2025, a 1,728% increase over R0.54 in October 1995.

In comparison, the combined contribution of local transport, storage, taxes, and margins has increased by 821%.

This shows that a large portion of the increased prices can be attributed to costs before landing in the country.

This may be because a bigger portion of the petrol consumed by motorists is being imported in a refined form from overseas, as South Africa’s crude oil and synthetic refining capacity has plummeted.

South Africa’s combined fuel refining capacity was 563,000 barrels per day in 1994 and had climbed to 651,000 by 1997. The figure climbed gradually to around 703,000 barrels per day by 2014.

Between 2013 and 2018, roughly 75% of the liquid fuels used in South Africa — including petrol, diesel, and LPG gas — were locally refined. By 2019, this had increased to 78%.

The industry faced significant financial challenges due to the high costs of upgrading plant equipment to produce cleaner fuels, and feedstock for gas-to-liquid plants running low.

By 2020, around 538,000 barrels of product were being refined daily despite an installed capacity of 718,000.

In the last five years, three of the six fuel refineries shut down, reducing capacity by roughly 49%. In 2025, running capacity is at 250,000 barrels per day, less than half of 1995’s capacity.

At the same time, fuel demand has increased. South Africa relies far more on refined fuel imports than before, pushing the price of the combined fuel basket.

Transnet estimates that in 2025, around 60% of the fuel consumed in the country will arrive in refined form at ports, compared to just 22% in 2019.