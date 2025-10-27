A hybrid car can save you thousands at the pump in South Africa

South African motorists could save as much as R6,600 a year in fuel costs by switching to a hybrid electric vehicle (HEV), depending on which internal combustion engine (ICE) car they currently drive.

Even motorists driving small, fuel-efficient ICE hatchbacks can realise annual savings of between R980 and R1,475 by switching to a hybrid equivalent.

Several types of hybrid vehicles are available in South Africa, including traditional hybrids or HEVs, plug-in electric hybrids (PHEVs), and mild hybrids. It is important to differentiate between them.

Traditional hybrids combine an internal combustion engine with an electric motor and a small battery during acceleration, resulting in lower fuel consumption and CO2 emissions.

The car’s engine acts as a generator to recharge the battery when it runs low, and the battery also charges through regenerative braking, meaning they don’t require any charging from external power sources.

PHEVs combine relatively large batteries with their ICE drivetrains, enabling them to run on minimal fuel when the battery is charged.

The technology also enables electric-only driving on many models, meaning drivers don’t need to consume fuel on shorter journeys. PHEVs are charged through external power sources.

Mild hybrids use a small electric generator in place of a traditional starter motor and alternator. The generator provides some power during rapid acceleration or when restarting after stopping.

Like traditional hybrids, mild hybrids can harvest energy during braking, charging the battery to provide further electric assistance.

MyBroadband compared annual fuel costs for some of the best-selling vehicles in South Africa to their most popular HEV counterparts.

Despite slow initial uptake in South Africa, sales of HEVs have risen significantly since 2020. Sales dipped slightly in the first half of 2025, but the figures are far higher than they were five years ago.

The National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa’s (Naamsa’s) latest stats show that 5,771 HEVs were sold in South Africa in the first half of 2025.

While this represented a slight decline over the first half of 2024, the figure is significantly higher than the full-year sales of 155 HEVs in 2020 and 627 in 2021.

According to AutoTrader’s Mid-Year Car Industry report for 2025, the Toyota Corolla Cross Hybrid is the best-selling used new energy vehicle in South Africa.

While AutoTrader’s data comes from its second-hand marketplace, it gives a good indication of which vehicle models are popular among South African motorists.

The Toyota Corolla Hatch Hybrid, which is also an HEV, was also listed as one of the best-selling new energy vehicles in AutoTrader’s report.

Commuting costs compared

Due to the popularity of the Toyota Corolla Hatch Hybrid and the Corolla Cross Hybrid, we used the consumption figures of these vehicles in our comparison.

All variants of the Corolla Hatch Hybrid boast a fuel consumption figure of 4.0ℓ/100km, while all variants of the Corolla Cross Hybrid have a figure of 4.3ℓ/100km.

We compared their annual driving costs, based on the average daily South African commute of 44km, to those of the best-selling cars in the country, based on Naamsa’s latest sales figures. These are:

Toyota Hilux Volkswagen Polo Vivo Ford Ranger Suzuki Swift Isuzu D-Max Toyota Corolla Cross Toyota Starlet Hyundai Grand i10 Toyota Vitz Cherry Tiggo 4 Pro

However, we excluded the Toyota Hilux, Ford Ranger, and Isuzu D-Max from the analysis, as bakkies can be considered niche vehicles, and there are no HEV bakkies available for comparison.

We compared the Corolla Hatch HEV to the best-selling hatches in South Africa and the Corolla Cross Hybrid to the best-selling crossovers and SUVs.

Only two crossovers and SUVs featured in the top 10 list: the Toyota Corolla Cross and the Cherry Tiggo 4 Pro.

For the Toyota Corolla Cross, we used claimed consumption figures for non-hybrid models, which are listed as 6.8ℓ/100km. Cherry claims a consumption figure of 7.0ℓ/100km for the Tiggo 4 Pro.

Our analysis showed that non-hybrid Toyota Corolla Cross drivers could save up to R6,145 annually in fuel costs by switching to a hybrid version of the vehicle.

Cherry Tiggo 4 Pro drivers can save up to R6,634 per year at the fuel pump by switching to a Corolla Cross Hybrid.

Regarding the hatchback comparison, the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV can save motorists nearly R1,000 a year, even when compared to the already-efficient Toyota Vitz.

Toyota claims a fuel consumption figure of 4.4ℓ/100km for the Vitz, compared to 4.0ℓ/100km for the Toyota Corolla Cross HEV.

Compared to the Volkswagen Polo Vivo, the second best-selling car in South Africa, switching to the hybrid Corolla Hatch could save motorists nearly R3,700 in fuel costs per year.

The tables below compare monthly and annual fuel costs for the best-selling sedans, hatchbacks, crossovers, and SUVs to their best-selling hybrid counterparts.

We used the inland unleaded 95 price of R21.67 per litre for our calculations.

Best-selling hatchbacks compared to Toyota Corolla Hatch HEV Model Fuel consumption (ℓ/100km) Monthly fuel cost Monthly fuel cost for Toyota Corolla Hatch 1.8XS HEV (4.0ℓ/100km) Monthly difference Annual difference Toyota Vitz 1.0XR 4.4 R901.09 R819.23 R81.86 R982.27 Suzuki Swift 1.2 GL Auto 4.6 R942.11 R819.23 R122.88 R1,474.59 Toyota Starlet 1.5Xi 5.4 R1,106.01 R819.23 R286.78 R3,441.30 Volkswagen Polo Vivo 1.4 base 5.5 R1,126.41 R819.23 R307.18 R3,686.17 Hyundai Grand i10 1.2 Executive 5.7 R1,167.44 R819.23 R348.21 R4,178.50